Comsol Rolls Out 5G Fixed Wireless Access Service for Businesses

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Comsol introduces a cost-effective and reliable 5G FWA network catering to SMEs, featuring low contention throughput and guaranteed data rates for mission-critical applications.

Highlights

  • Business-class 5G FWA network targeting SMEs.
  • Utilisation of outdoor CPEs for optimal performance.
  • Initial launch in Gauteng with plans for expansion.

Follow Us

Comsol Rolls Out 5G Fixed Wireless Access Service for Businesses
South African operator Comsol has launched a 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) network to meet the need for business-class broadband for SMEs. The company claims the service as a cost-effective, reliable redundancy option for enterprises. Comsol's CEO said the new 5G FWA offering complements Comsol's existing FWA portfolio of broadband products. The company has spent the past five years refining a 5G offering that would both be commercially viable and meet local business needs.

Also Read: Stc Kuwait Launches 5G RedCap Fixed Wireless Access




Comsol's 5G FWA Offering

"Now we can cater for a portion of the market we were not able to cater for in the past," Comsol said, adding that, "The enterprise-grade product has been designed to offer low contention throughput, so effectively we are guaranteeing the data rate delivered to an organisation. This is coupled with reliable power infrastructure and dual fiber feeds to drive mission-critical applications."

Differentiation from Consumer-Grade 5G

The company said its 5G FWA product is uncapped and available in 25 Mbps, 50 Mbps, and 100 Mbps speeds. Comsol explains that its business-class 5G FWA product is markedly different from consumer-grade 5G. "We are bringing the latest technology in this space overlaid on business-grade telco infrastructure, power resilience, and dual backhaul. We built our own 5G ecosystem from the core – the brains of the network, through to the radio access network, and the end devices – the fixed CPEs."

Also Read: Entel Chile Brings 5G Connectivity to Antarctica

Network Redesign and Infrastructure Upgrade

"Ahead of the launch, we redesigned our whole network to cater for the increased power consumption of 5G. We also upgraded our power infrastructure to provide 24-hour autonomy on our base stations, ensuring that a customer's services don't go down during load shedding," the company added.

Furthermore, the company highlighted that, "From a radio frequency perspective, our 5G service uses outdoor CPEs instead of indoor routers that consumer services use. This delivers optimal performance, with uplink speeds multiple times better than you might find with a poorly positioned indoor router. We designed the entire network and infrastructure so customers get what they pay for."

Regional Launch

The Comsol 5G service will initially launch in the Gauteng region, with coverage to be extended over the course of the next year. The company said it is currently selecting preferred wholesale partners who will work with resellers and installers to roll out the new product.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Anonymous :

In line with Airtel's ?49 plan that offers 20GB of data for the same duration.

Jio Brings New Rs 49 Plan

Faraz :

Yes.. Corruption and arrogance is in the core of this organisation since beginning.. & Now even gov wants everything to…

BSNL's Operating Profits Signal a Positve Future

Mrs Mithilesh :

BSNL DoT aur ITS ka gulam hai, BSNL ke executives aur staff ki halat gulamo aur kutto se bhi battar…

BSNL's Operating Profits Signal a Positve Future

TheAndroidFreak :

Till BSNL doesn't make 5Mhz of band 1/28/8 live across country, it doesn't make sense. Vi is far better operator…

Vodafone Idea Tests Vi AirFiber with Multiple Partners

Faraz :

In my experience. Airtel 4G went down to 20-30 Mbps where it used to 50-70 Mbps on b3+b40 CA. Jio…

5G Users Consuming 3.6 Times More Data than 4G Users…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments