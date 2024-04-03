Aligned Data Centers Secures Investment from CenterSquare

With this investment, CenterSquare joins Mubadala and Macquarie as investors in Aligned. However, the size of the investment was not disclosed.

Highlights

  • CenterSquare Investment Management partners with Aligned Data Centers.
  • Investment validates Aligned's growth strategy in data center infrastructure.
  • Collaboration aims to support surge in demand for cloud and AI technologies.

Aligned Data Centers Secures Investment from CenterSquare
US real estate investment firm CenterSquare Investment Management (CenterSquare) is investing in Aligned Data Centers (Aligned). The investment was facilitated through CenterSquare's partnership with Macquarie Asset Management, whose managed funds hold a majority stake in Aligned Data Centers. With this investment, CenterSquare joins Mubadala and Macquarie as investors in Aligned. However, the size of the investment was not disclosed. The official release noted that this strategic investment with Macquarie Asset Management will bolster Aligned's growth and expansion initiatives.

Also Read: Aligned Data Centers Secures Investment From Mubadala for Rapid Expansion




CenterSquare's Investment

CenterSquare Investment Management said, "We look forward to partnering with Aligned, a well-regarded operator and developer of data centers, satisfying the robust demand being driven by the escalating adoption of cloud technology and the burgeoning AI wave."

"CenterSquare's investment is a tremendous validation of our vision and growth strategy," added Aligned. "The investment further propels Aligned's expansion, enabling the development of next-generation data center infrastructure to support the surge of AI and hyperscale computing."

Headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, CenterSquare manages approximately USD 13 billion in assets under management as of December 2023 and has offices in New York, London, Los Angeles, and Singapore.

Also Read: Aligned Data Centers Launches DeltaFlow~ Liquid Cooling Technology

Aligned's Latest Facility in West Jordan

Earlier in March, Blackstone has provided an initial USD 600 million senior secured credit facility to support the development of Aligned's newest and largest data center in West Jordan, Utah.

Aligned's SLC-03 data center is a two-story, 80 MW build-to suit project on its hyperscale campus in West Jordan, Utah, which now houses three facilities. Reportedly, this is the company's fourth hyperscale data center in the Salt Lake City metro area.

Expert Opinion

