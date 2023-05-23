Aligned Data Centers Expands Presence in the Americas With Acquisition of ODATA

Aligned Data Centers, a leading technology infrastructure company specialising in innovative and sustainable data centre solutions, has announced the successful completion of its acquisition of ODATA, a prominent data centre provider in Latin America, according to an official statement.

The strategic move solidifies Aligned's position as one of the largest private data centre operators in the Americas, with an extensive footprint encompassing over 40 data centres and a total critical capacity exceeding 2.5 GW at full buildout.

Meeting the Growing Demand

The acquisition comes in response to the surging demand for energy-efficient and scalable infrastructure in the region, driven primarily by hyperscale companies, cloud service providers, and government customers. Aligned Data Centers recognizes the need to cater to these evolving requirements and views the acquisition of ODATA as a timely and strategic step forward.

ODATA's Vision Aligns with Aligned's

ODATA, one of the fastest-growing hyperscale data centre platforms in Latin America, operates state-of-the-art facilities strategically located across Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico, with additional data centres under development throughout the region. What sets ODATA apart is its longstanding commitment to renewable energy, which resonates with Aligned's own environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives.

ODATA's Wind Farm Acquisition

In line with its dedication to sustainability, ODATA has recently acquired a minority stake in a 212 MW wind farm in northeastern Brazil. This investment aims to provide 100 percent green energy to ODATA's data centres, further solidifying their position as a frontrunner in environmentally conscious data centre operations. Presently, approximately 85 to 90 percent of the energy consumed by ODATA's data centres is derived from renewable sources.

Financial Details of the Acquisition

While the financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed, the completion of the transaction marks a significant milestone for both companies.