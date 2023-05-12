Web Werks – Iron Mountain Data Centers JV Launches 5.5 MW Facility in Hyderabad

Web Werks - Iron Mountain Data Centers (IMDC) Joint Venture (JV) has officially inaugurated its first data centre, HYD-1, located in Hyderabad, India. The launch of this Tier 3 designed facility marks a significant milestone in the JV's mission to establish a network of cutting-edge data centres across India.

Supporting 5.5 MW of IT Load

With a capacity to accommodate up to 5.5 MW of IT load within its sprawling 120,000 square feet space, HYD-1 is poised to meet the growing demand for reliable and scalable data centre services in the region.

Creating a Network of Digital Pearls

Following the acquisition of a standalone commercial facility, HYD-1 has become operational within a remarkable twelve-month timeframe, strengthening its presence in south India. The company in its statement said, The Web Werks - Iron Mountain JV has made substantial investments to create what it calls a "String of Digital Pearls" across India.

Fulfilling Demand for Cloud and Carrier Access

According to the statement, The Web Werks - Iron Mountain JV aims to fulfil demand by offering customers seamless cloud and carrier access, capitalizing on the rising demand for enhanced connectivity options in Hyderabad.

Launching Data Centres in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and More

The Web Werks - Iron Mountain JV recently launched its MUM-2 data centre in Navi Mumbai and BLR-1 data centre in Bengaluru. The JV's expansion plans also include further development in existing markets such as Mumbai, Pune, and Noida, demonstrating its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of businesses across India's major technology hubs.