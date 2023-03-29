Web Werks – Iron Mountain Data Centers Launches First Facility in Bengaluru

The Web Werks and Iron Mountain Data Centers (IMDC) joint venture (JV) announced the launch of their first Data Center in Bengaluru. Located in the prime area of Whitefield, Bengaluru, the new BLR -1 Datacenter is well-positioned as a gateway to South India.

Web Werks - Iron Mountain Data Centers BLR - 1 Facility

According to the statement by the company, the BLR-1 is a Tier - 3 designed data center situated in an 80,000 square feet facility that can support up to 4MW of IT load. The BLR 1 will cater to the increasing demand from Hyperscaler and enterprises with reliable and scalable colocation, cloud, storage and network services. The addition of this facility is part of the national expansion plans of the JV.

Web Werks and Iron Mountain Partnership

In 2021, Web Werks entered into a strategic partnership with US-based enterprise information management services firm Iron Mountain, which has agreed to invest USD 150 million as equity in Web Werks over two years. Web Werks has three Tier -3 data centers launched in Delhi and Pune in 2020, followed by a recent launch in Mumbai. The company aims to take total India capacity to 200MW from around 40MW now. In addition, the company is ready to launch its first Data center in Hyderabad and announced plans to invest in a new hyper scale facility in Noida.

The Web Werks and Iron Mountain Data Centers (IMDC) joint venture earlier announced plans to invest around Rs 7,500 crore to set up Data Centers in major cities in India, such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Noida, by 2026. The new Bengaluru facility is part of the JVs investment plans.