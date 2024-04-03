Watch These Enthralling Hindi TV Series on OTT Before Mirzapur 3

Reported by Yashika Goel

Mirzapur 3 will be released soon, and that is all anyone can speak about. Amid the hoopla, here are a few Hindi-language web shows available on OTT.

Highlights

  • Scam 1992: Stock market scandal unfolds as a journalist exposes a conman.
  • Aarya: Widow unravels husband's secrets, seeks revenge, and protects her family.
  • Sacred Games: Cop races against time to stop a powerful gangster's dark plan.

Watch These Enthralling Hindi TV Series on OTT Before Mirzapur 3
Mirzapur 3 is one of the most highly anticipated online series. The previous seasons presented the narrative of Mirzapur, a town in Uttar Pradesh where crime and criminals reign. A wealthy gangster has used his fortune to buy the allegiance of police officers, and he and his son engage in illicit activities as a result.

Amid the buzz around 'Mirzapur 3', here are some more criminal thriller series to watch on OTT.

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020)

Based on a factual incident, 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' tells the story of the stock market's biggest bull, Harshad Mehta. Watch his ups and downs as financial journalist Sucheta Dalal exposes him and his fraudulent deeds.

Where to watch: Sony LIV IMDb Rating: 9.3/10

Aarya (2020-present)

After her husband Tej Sareen is inexplicably slain, Aarya Sareen takes sole responsibility for her children and plots retribution against the mobsters responsible. She also realizes her hubby is involved in some illicit activities.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Sacred Games (2018-2019)

'Sacred Games', starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is a series about police officer Sartaj. He embarks on a mission to bring down gangster Gaitonde and his wicked activities in the city.

Where to watch: Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Rangbaaz (2018-2022)

'Rangbaaz', set in the 1990s, tells the narrative of Shiv Prakash Shukla, a 25-year-old Gorakhpur boy. He eventually becomes a mobster in Uttar Pradesh. Shiv works with strong politicians and joins them in their nasty work. The cops organize a special unit to take him down.

Where to watch: Zee5 IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

As viewers eagerly await the release of "Mirzapur 3," these Hindi thriller series offer the perfect opportunity to indulge in captivating storytelling and immersive drama.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Expert Opinion

