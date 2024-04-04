KPN to Shutdown 2G Network in Netherlands by December 2025



Netherlands telecommunications provider KPN announced plans this week to shut down its 2G network by December 2025. In a post on the company's website, KPN explained the rationale for this move from 2G to 4G and 5G. The data consumption of customers is continually increasing, and by freeing up the network capacity of 2G for 4G and 5G, KPN said it can offer customers more capacity and higher speeds.

Also Read: KPN Tests 5G Standalone Network in Netherlands









KPN Ending 2G Services

"On December 1, 2025, KPN will definitively stop 2G. We are turning off our 2G network because fewer and fewer people are using 2G and are already using the internet via 4G and 5G. In addition, we are deploying 2G frequencies for our 4G and 5G network. This makes the 4G and 5G network even faster and better," KPN explained.

The announcement on the company's website was accompanied by an FAQ section about stopping 2G for customers concerned about the shutdown, including information on how to upgrade to a 4G/5G device and network coverage.

Also Read: KPN Expands Fiber Footprint in Major Dutch Cities With Primevest Acquisition

Transitioning to LTE-M for M2M Applications

For those currently using M2M applications, KPN advised making the switch to LTE-M. The network can do everything the 2G network can do, only then safer, more future-proof, and also more energy-efficient, the company said.

The company emphasised that from December 1, 2025, customers will no longer be able to call or use the internet on 2G. If customers' smartphones are not suitable for 4G or 5G calling (VoLTE), devices will no longer work.