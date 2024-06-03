OnePlus 13 Leaks: Ultra Large Battery and a 2K LTPO Display Expected

The OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a 2K 8T LTPO custom display. The leak has come from the Digital Chat Station via a post on the social media platform Weibo.

Highlights

  • OnePlus 13 will be the flagship series for OnePlus in 2025.
  • The leaks have started coming online and they look pretty exciting.
  • OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro for the Chinese market.

OnePlus 13 will be the flagship series for OnePlus in 2025. The leaks have started coming online and they look pretty exciting. For now, OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro for the Chinese market. It is expected to be affordable in nature, packing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC from Qualcomm. There's no fixed date for when the device will launch, but it should happen sometime in July. A leak online suggests that the OnePlus 13, possibly carrying the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will feature an ultra-large battery and a 2K LTPO display panel.




OnePlus 13: What You Have to Know

The OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a 2K 8T LTPO custom display. The leak has come from the Digital Chat Station via a post on the social media platform Weibo. The leakster has also said that the OnePlus 13 will feature a 6.8-inch OLED screen. OnePlus is expected to make the screen nearly flat this time with a subtly curved glass cover. This will improve the visual experience for the customers.

Along with this, OnePlus will upgrade the camera system of the OnePlus 13. This time, we could see a 50MP periscope triple camera setup. Further, a large battery is expected to accompany the OnePlus 13. This will improve the performance of the phone and it will last longer for the users. There are rumours online that the OnePlus 13 is expected to come with a 6000 or a 6100mAh battery. Now this would be the first time a flagship phone would come with such a large battery.

Also, it would be interesting to see how OnePlus can keep the design of the phone thin with such a large battery. If the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is efficient, then it would be a killer combo for the users to experience.

