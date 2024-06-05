OnePlus 13 Could Feature Three 50MP Camera in the Rear: Report

Fresh leaks about the OnePlus 13 have come online. The next-generation flagship from OnePlus is expected to launch in early 2025. OnePlus might equip the OnePlus 13 with three 50MP sensors at the rear. What would happen to the 64MP telephoto sensor you ask? Well, we are wondering the same thing. Regardless, if a change is happening, then it would be for the better only. In the OnePlus 12, you will get a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary camera, a 64MP OmniVision OV64B telephoto sensor, and a 48MP Sony IMX581 wide-angle sensor.









The leak has been given by DCS (Digital Chat Station) who said the OnePlus 13 will feature a 50MP telephoto sensor as well, which will support 3x optical zoom, the same as the OnePlus 12. This means we could expect in-sensor zoom to be again 6x for the OnePlus 13, like the OnePlus 12.

The camera of the OnePlus 12 has been super impressive in our use. The OnePlus 13 is also expected to come with a Hasselblad-tuned camera system. For the first time, OnePlus announced the Master Mode for the OnePlus 12, which was later also extended to the OnePlus Open.

This is not the only leak about OnePlus 13 making rounds online. The device is also expected to come with the largest battery any OnePlus device has ever had. The OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a 6000mAh or 6100mAh battery. Further, the device might come with a 2K LTPO display. Things are improving fast in the software as well as hardware segment for OnePlus devices.

OnePlus recently started rolling out software updates for its high-end devices which makes the animation ultra smooth and consistent for all the apps. It also changes the scroll-down menu layout.