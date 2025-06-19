moto edge 50 fusion 5g price dropped

Motorola's one of the best Edge devices, the Edge 50 Fusion 5G price has dropped signficantly in India. This is likely because the Edge 60 Fusion 5G has launched in the country. The Edge 50 Fusion started in India for the base price of Rs 22,999 with 8GB+128GB storage. Now, that price has dropped making the phone a better deal for the customers. Just note that the Edge 50 Fusion 5G launched in India in the summer of 2024, so it has been more than a year since its launch. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of this phone.









Read More - Redmi Pad 2 Launched in India: Price and Specs

Moto Edge 50 Fusion 5G Price in India Latest

The Moto Edge 50 Fusion 5G starts in India on Amazon for Rs 18,990 for the base 8GB+128GB variant. On top of this, customers can get additional discount of Rs 1,250 with select credit cards. This phone from Motorola is also available with things such as Screen Damage Protection for Rs 849 for one year, total protection plan of one year for Rs 1,199 and more.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Gets Rs 14500 Price Cut

The Moto Edge 50 Fusion 5G has been one of the best Motorola devices in a long time. The phone came with a pOLED curved display with Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The display supports 144Hz refresh rate and it features the segment's best Sony LYT-700C sensor at the rear. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.

It features a 5000mAh battery inside with support for 68W fast-charging. The device is available in multiple Pantone colour options and give a great experience to the customers. If you have more money to spend, you can definitely also check out the latest Motorola Edge 60 5G Fusion in India. It is also a pretty great option for users looking for a value buy.