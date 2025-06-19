Moto Edge 50 Fusion 5G Price Dropped

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The Moto Edge 50 Fusion 5G starts in India on Amazon for Rs 18,990 for the base 8GB+128GB variant. On top of this, customers can get additional discount of Rs 1,250 with select credit cards.

Highlights

  • Motorola's one of the best Edge devices, the Edge 50 Fusion 5G price has dropped signficantly in India.
  • This is likely because the Edge 60 Fusion 5G has launched in the country.
  • The Edge 50 Fusion started in India for the base price of Rs 22,999 with 8GB+128GB storage.

Follow Us

moto edge 50 fusion 5g price dropped

Motorola's one of the best Edge devices, the Edge 50 Fusion 5G price has dropped signficantly in India. This is likely because the Edge 60 Fusion 5G has launched in the country. The Edge 50 Fusion started in India for the base price of Rs 22,999 with 8GB+128GB storage. Now, that price has dropped making the phone a better deal for the customers. Just note that the Edge 50 Fusion 5G launched in India in the summer of 2024, so it has been more than a year since its launch. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of this phone.




Read More - Redmi Pad 2 Launched in India: Price and Specs

Moto Edge 50 Fusion 5G Price in India Latest

The Moto Edge 50 Fusion 5G starts in India on Amazon for Rs 18,990 for the base 8GB+128GB variant. On top of this, customers can get additional discount of Rs 1,250 with select credit cards. This phone from Motorola is also available with things such as Screen Damage Protection for Rs 849 for one year, total protection plan of one year for Rs 1,199 and more.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Gets Rs 14500 Price Cut

The Moto Edge 50 Fusion 5G has been one of the best Motorola devices in a long time. The phone came with a pOLED curved display with Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The display supports 144Hz refresh rate and it features the segment's best Sony LYT-700C sensor at the rear. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.

It features a 5000mAh battery inside with support for 68W fast-charging. The device is available in multiple Pantone colour options and give a great experience to the customers. If you have more money to spend, you can definitely also check out the latest Motorola Edge 60 5G Fusion in India. It is also a pretty great option for users looking for a value buy.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Idea88 :

Which bands used by Vi -4G and 5G in Mumbai And Maharashtra and vise versa for Airtel. Could you tell…

Vodafone Idea Neck-to-Neck with Airtel in 5G Availability in Mumbai

rahul_yadav :

E-Sim is good but every phone should have at least one physical sim slot as well it help to change…

No SIM Slot? Why the World Is Moving to eSIM…

Faraz :

Should 4G not become antique by then. I mean LTE birth in 2008, should die by 2028. But let's see.

BSNL Names Its 5G Service as Q 5G, Launches Quantum…

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic: @Phoenix Cheapest possible 8 Elite Phone without discount.

BSNL Names Its 5G Service as Q 5G, Launches Quantum…

Sujata :

Nam to badhiya hai, I wish they come up with SA 5G, with 3+ lakh crore of packages, anyone can…

BSNL Names Its 5G Service as Q 5G, Launches Quantum…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments