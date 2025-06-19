DoT Warns Employees Against Using Political Influence for Service Matters



The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued a stern warning to its employees, cautioning them against seeking political or external influence in service-related matters such as transfers and postings. The directive, issued through an office memorandum on Wednesday, underscores strict adherence to conduct rules governing civil servants.

Also Read: DoT Urges States to Prefer BSNL, MTNL for Telecom Services, Citing Data Security









Political References to Be Treated as Employee-Initiated

The memorandum highlights that any reference from Member of Parliaments or any other dignitaries will be presumed that it has been sought by the employees and the matter will be dealt with in accordance with service rules.

"It has been observed that some government servants are attempting to influence service-related decisions, particularly transfers and postings, by soliciting political or external support, including through relatives or wards. This is a violation of Rule 20 of the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964, which expressly prohibits bringing or attempting to bring political or outside influence in such matters," the memorandum said, according to a PTI report.

Graded Disciplinary Action for Violations

Rule 20 explicitly prohibits government servants from bringing or attempting to bring political or other outside influence to bear upon any authority in respect of service matters. The DoT has clarified that violations will invite graded disciplinary action—ranging from formal advice for the first offence, to a written warning for the second, and disciplinary proceedings under the CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965 for subsequent breaches.

Also Read: TRAI Says Satcom Services Complement and Do Not Compete With Terrestrial Networks

ITS Officers Advised to Use Official Channels

The memorandum specifically advised officers of the Indian Telecommunications Service (ITS) to refrain from such practices and to seek redressal of grievances only through the prescribed official channels.

"All ITS officers are hereby advised to refrain from any such practice and not to bring political and other outside influence directly or through their relative/ wards to further their service matters particularly in the matter of transfers/ posting," the memorandum said, according to the report.

"Any instance of violation of these rules/ orders would be viewed very seriously and the officers/officials responsible for such violation would attract strict disciplinary action," the communication stated.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community, TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel or Telegram group Telecom Circle for updates and discussions.