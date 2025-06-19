DoT Warns Employees Against Using Political Influence for Service Matters: Report

Reported by Kripa B 0

Department of Telecommunications issues strict directive to uphold civil service conduct rules, warns of disciplinary action for violations.

Highlights

  • DoT cautions staff against seeking political or external help in transfers and postings.
  • Political references will be treated as initiated by the employee.
  • ITS officers directed to follow official grievance redressal channels.

Follow Us

DoT Warns Employees Against Using Political Influence for Service Matters
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued a stern warning to its employees, cautioning them against seeking political or external influence in service-related matters such as transfers and postings. The directive, issued through an office memorandum on Wednesday, underscores strict adherence to conduct rules governing civil servants.

Also Read: DoT Urges States to Prefer BSNL, MTNL for Telecom Services, Citing Data Security




Political References to Be Treated as Employee-Initiated

The memorandum highlights that any reference from Member of Parliaments or any other dignitaries will be presumed that it has been sought by the employees and the matter will be dealt with in accordance with service rules.

"It has been observed that some government servants are attempting to influence service-related decisions, particularly transfers and postings, by soliciting political or external support, including through relatives or wards. This is a violation of Rule 20 of the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964, which expressly prohibits bringing or attempting to bring political or outside influence in such matters," the memorandum said, according to a PTI report.

Graded Disciplinary Action for Violations

Rule 20 explicitly prohibits government servants from bringing or attempting to bring political or other outside influence to bear upon any authority in respect of service matters. The DoT has clarified that violations will invite graded disciplinary action—ranging from formal advice for the first offence, to a written warning for the second, and disciplinary proceedings under the CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965 for subsequent breaches.

Also Read: TRAI Says Satcom Services Complement and Do Not Compete With Terrestrial Networks

ITS Officers Advised to Use Official Channels

The memorandum specifically advised officers of the Indian Telecommunications Service (ITS) to refrain from such practices and to seek redressal of grievances only through the prescribed official channels.

"All ITS officers are hereby advised to refrain from any such practice and not to bring political and other outside influence directly or through their relative/ wards to further their service matters particularly in the matter of transfers/ posting," the memorandum said, according to the report.

"Any instance of violation of these rules/ orders would be viewed very seriously and the officers/officials responsible for such violation would attract strict disciplinary action," the communication stated.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community, TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel or Telegram group Telecom Circle for updates and discussions.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Human_NotAI :

Recently, I used Airtel 5G on my secondary number to experiment with network speed. It's good, but the 300 GB…

BSNL Names Its 5G Service as Q 5G, Launches Quantum…

Idea88 :

Which bands used by Vi -4G and 5G in Mumbai And Maharashtra and vise versa for Airtel. Could you tell…

Vodafone Idea Neck-to-Neck with Airtel in 5G Availability in Mumbai

rahul_yadav :

E-Sim is good but every phone should have at least one physical sim slot as well it help to change…

No SIM Slot? Why the World Is Moving to eSIM…

Faraz :

Should 4G not become antique by then. I mean LTE birth in 2008, should die by 2028. But let's see.

BSNL Names Its 5G Service as Q 5G, Launches Quantum…

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic: @Phoenix Cheapest possible 8 Elite Phone without discount.

BSNL Names Its 5G Service as Q 5G, Launches Quantum…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments