Apple Eyes Generative AI to Accelerate Custom Chip Design, Says Senior Executive



Apple is reportedly exploring the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline and accelerate the design of its custom silicon, a senior executive revealed last month. Johny Srouji, Senior Vice President of Hardware Technologies at Apple, highlighted the initiative during a speech in Belgium, where he received an award from Imec, an independent semiconductor research and development group that works closely with most of the world's biggest chipmakers.

Apple's AI Move in Chip Design

In the speech, a recording of which was reviewed by Reuters, Srouji outlined Apple's journey in chip development from the introduction of the A4 chip in 2010 to the most recent chips now powering Mac computers and the Vision Pro headset. He emphasized that embracing the most advanced tools available has been central to Apple's success in semiconductor design.

He reportedly said one of the key lessons Apple learned was that it needed to use the most cutting-edge tools available to design its chips, including the latest chip design software from electronic design automation (EDA) firms.

EDA Tools and AI

"EDA companies are super critical in supporting our chip design complexities," Srouji was quoted as saying, referring to electronic design automation tools provided by industry leaders such as Cadence Design Systems and Synopsys. Both firms are currently integrating AI capabilities into their platforms, positioning themselves at the forefront of the next wave in chip design.

"Generative AI techniques have a high potential in getting more design work in less time, and it can be a huge productivity boost," he added, signaling Apple's interest in leveraging the technology to manage increasingly complex design requirements.

Apple's High-Stakes Chip Transition

Srouji reportedly said another key lesson Apple learned in designing its own chips was to make big bets and not look back. When Apple transitioned its Mac computers - its oldest active product line - from Intel's chips to its own chips in 2020, it made no contingency plans in case the switch did not work.

"Moving the Mac to Apple Silicon was a huge bet for us. There was no backup plan, no split-the lineup plan, so we went all in, including a monumental software effort," he reportedly said.

The comments offer rare insight into Apple's internal approach to semiconductor innovation and its willingness to adopt emerging technologies such as AI to maintain its competitive edge in hardware design.

