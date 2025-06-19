OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Launched in India: Price and Specs

OnePlus has launched the Bullets Wireless Z3 in India. These latest neckband earphones from OnePlus are available in two colours and come with support for heavy bass. The earphones are in the competitive price zone and promise a lot for the users in terms of value. The weight of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 is just 26 grams, so you won't really feel them sitting on your neck. They have just launched in India and here's its price and specifications.









OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Price in India

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 are available in two colours - Mambo Midnight and Samba Sunset. They have launched in India for Rs 1,699 only, which is super affordable. It will go on first sale from June 24, 2025, at 12 PM on OnePlus.in and Amazon.in. There are offline retail partners also which will help the company in selling these earphones.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Specifications in India

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 come with 12.4mm drivers. It supports AAC and SBC codec along with Bluetooth 5.4. There's a USB-Type-C port for charging. The battery capacity of the earphones is 220mAh and they can last up to 36 hours as per the company. The earphones can charge rapidly. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 can deliver a performance for 27 hours with a charge of just 10 minutes. There are magnetic controls in the earphones and it is IP55 certified. It also supports Google Fast Pair.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 have more features than we can explain here. Check out the full review here to get what we are talking about. OnePlus claims that these earphones are can deliver a lasting performance of 36 hours for music playback and 21 hours for call duration, which is a very impresssive number. The Bullets Wireless Z3 can do almost everything you want your earphone. Let's be fair though, these are not premium earphones, but the affordable ones, and for that, the company is already offering a lot.