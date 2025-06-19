OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Review: Super Good

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 recently launched in India. I have used this earphones for a couple of days now, and on that basis, I can tell you how they really are. The Bullets Wireless Z3 are an upgrade to Wireless Z2, which launched back in 2022. It is interesting to see OnePlus focusing on the neckband earphones yet again. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 definitely have a more premium feel than the predecessor. Here's my review of the same.









OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Review: Design

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 doesn't have a very unique design than what you would find out in the market. Regardless, when you put them on your neck, they sit comfortably, are super light, and very convenient to use. The neckband earphones aren't many people's first choice today, but if you had to consider one with a comfortable feel, the Bullets Wireless Z3 can be a decent choice with respect to design.

The wires are long enough to fit anyone. There's a Type-C port on the button tray which features a connection button, and two volume buttons for increasing and reducing volume. The center button can also be used to activate the phone's voice assistant. It also features magnetic on and off the way almost every other neckband earphone has.

The Bullets Wireless Z3 weigh only 26 grams, so as I mentioned, they are pretty light on the neck. The tips are made of silicone and they fit pretty well in the ear. There are more silicone tips inside the box if you want to check for a better fitting. There are two colours - Red and Black (the official names of the colour are Samba Sunset (Red) and Mambo Midnight (Black), and I feel like the Black is a much better option.)

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Review: Performance

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 have IP55 rating. You can definitely take them running or for gym workouts. Right off the box, as I was setting these earphones up, my phone detected them instantly and connected because of support for Google Fast Pair. While there's an option for the users to fine-tune the earphones for a sound profile they want, I used them in the default mode.

Listening to EDMs was a great experience with the Bullets Wireless Z3. It is because it supports heavy bass with 12.4mm audio drivers inside. The sound is no doubt superb. If I had to spend money and get these, I would have zero regrets with respect to sound experience. You can definitely game with these earphones, especially titles such as BGMI and CODM. There's no lag as the earphones support Bluetooth 5.4.

The battery life is again something which I like about these earphones. Firstly, in my few days of usage, I only charged them once. I used them for multiple calls and several songs. They don't discharge fast. One charge can easily last you at least two to three days, comfortably if you are a moderate user.

While there's no ANC (active noise cancellation), OnePlus says that there's AI Call Noise Cancellation support. With that, you can get a clear call experience, which is decent in my experience.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Price in India

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 is priced at Rs 1,699 only. In my opinion, that's a super competitive price. I honestly expected them to be above Rs 2,000. The Bullets Wireless Z3 will go on first sale on June 24, 2025, via Amazon and OnePlus.in. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 take care of the design, sound experience, and battery life needs of the users. These are decent in the short-term use experience of mine.

I would easily rate them 8.5/10 overall. They are a value buy if you are looking for a neckband earphone in India today.