OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G – India’s First IP69 Rated Phone to Launch on June 13, 2024

OPPO, a Chinese smartphone maker is soon going to launch a new smartphone called F27 Pro+ 5G in India. The company has announced that it will be the first IP69-rated device in the country. OPPO said that in a survey it conducted which saw participation of more than 6000 people in India, it found that 30% of users want a phone that can be used on a beach or poolside (meaning it should be waterproof enough to be used without any worries), while 19% preferred their device to be drop-proof.









Thus, OPPO is launching the F27 Pro+ 5G on June 13, 2024, as India's first device to carry an IP69 rating, along with IP68 and IP66 certification. OPPo said that this device is Monsoon ready. Screen, microphone, speaker openings, SIM card slot pinhole, and USB port are all waterproof.

OPPO said that it is using a new waterproof circuit design, so water jets cannot compromise the phone via any openings. This is a critical type of damage a monsoon downpour can cause to a device.

IP69 rating means the highest level of protection against dust and high-pressure water jets at temperatures up to 80°C. OPPO has also said that this smartphone will have military-grade durability. It has a damage-proof 360 Armour Body that shields from internal and external impacts.

"The front cover of the motherboard uses AM03—a high-strength, high-thermal conductivity aluminium alloy commonly used in high-performance computing environments—to protect critical components," said OPPO.

It is not just the outer durability, OPPO has also worked on the inner durability. Its charging interface is subjected to 20,000 plugs and unplugs, each phone button is pressed 2,00,000 times, while the product is tested against 42,000 micro-drops, as well as high-frequency drops from low heights.

OPPO has confirmed that the F27 Pro+ 5G has Swiss SGS Premium Performance 5 Stars Drop Resistance certification. It also carries the MIL-STD-810H Method 516.8 certification. This second type of certification is given to products designed for military use. On the screen, there's also Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 to keep the screen scratch-free and crack-free to a high degree.

The device will have a leather backed premium design and will be available in Midnight Navy and Dusk Pink Colours.