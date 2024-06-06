Vivo X Fold3 Pro 5G: Our Take on this Beast Like Foldable

Vivo X Fold3 Pro 5G has launched in India. Vivo claims the smartphone to be the thinnest and lightest foldable in the country, which we have verified, is true. The price has been a shocker, but we will come to that later. The device is the first foldable in India to don the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen3 SoC under the hood. Vivo has carefully crafted the device's software to give the best foldable experience they could have to the customer. Here's our take on the phone, looking at the specifications and the launch of the phone. (Note that no one in our team has experienced the device yet, this take or opinion is based solely on what's available online).









Vivo X Fold3 Pro 5G: What's Happening?

I am pretty sure that this smartphone will be compared very heavily to the OnePlus Open. Both are ultra-light and thin foldable devices. The Vivo X Fold3 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 1,59,999, which is quite steep to be honest. It is more expensive than the foldables from OnePlus or Samsung.

There are pre-booking and launch offers which can reduce the price quite significantly. Regardless, we are not going to focus on the price a lot. We will look at what's special about the phone.

First, let's talk about the firsts that this device has achieved:

India’s first foldable powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Industry-first Carbon-Fiber ultra-durable lightweight hinge.

Largest battery in the foldable category at 5700mAh with advanced flash charging.

India’s slimmest, lightest, and largest foldable display with the brightest screen.

Now, let's see what you get in the design department:

Manufactured in vivo’s Greater Noida facility, aligning with ‘Make in India’.

Lightweight design at 236g and 11.2 mm thickness when folded.

Armor Architecture for enhanced protection and durability.

SGS Five-Star Overall Unit Drop Resistance.

Carbon Fiber Ultra Durable Hinge withstands 100 folds/per day for 12 years.

IPX8 Water Resistant (many people during the launch event saw the phone submerged in the water, which is cool).

While we have mentioned the battery above. Let's talk a little more about it. There's a 5700mAh battery which is impressive, but there is also support for 100W fast-charging. For wireless charging, you can get up to 50W support.

Camera of the phone has been co-engineered with ZEISS. The primary camera is a VCS True Color Main Camera coupled with ZEISS Telephoto Camera, and Ultra Wide-Angle Camera. Vivo has used the 6nm based V3 Chip for 30% higher energy efficiency.

Let's talk about the display. You get the main screen with 2K + E7 immersive display with support for 4500nits peak brightness. There is support for 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and XDR Engine. Under the display, there is 3D Ultrasonic dual-screen fingerprint scanning.

Vivo has not held back on the AI front. The company collaborated with Google for AI tools such as AI Note Assist, AI Global Translation, and AI Transcript Assist.

Our Thoughts

Vivo X Fold3 Pro 5G looks like a banger device. From all the buzz that the device has made online, it sure looks like it will make an impact in the foldables innovation across the industry. Looking at the price of the phone, it will be interesting to see how many people go for it. Quite honestly, Vivo is still not a brand for which many would spend Rs 1 lakh, let alone signficantly more than that.