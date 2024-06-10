Maxis to Complete SSA Agreement With DNB, Accelerates 5G Network Rollout

We want to see an early conclusion to the SSA process as it will provide greater certainty to the nation's dual 5G network rollout, Maxis said.

Highlights

  • Maxis announces readiness to finalise Digital Nasional Berhad agreement.
  • Company aims for early completion of 5G network participation.
  • Maxis pledges to promote 5G adoption and innovation.

Malaysian operator Maxis has announced that it is ready to complete the Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) share subscription agreement (SSA) process in accordance with the terms of the SSA and to sign the shareholders agreement with DNB. Maxis also announced that it is on track to complete its SSA process early and to participate in the rollout of the second 5G network, ahead of the timeline announced by the Minister of Communications on June 2, 2024.

Also Read: Malaysian Telcos Take 70 Percent Equity Stake in DNB




Accelerating Malaysia's 5G Rollout

The Communications Minister recently said all SSAs must be signed off by June 21, which is also a condition for participating in the government's planned second 5G network.

As reported by TelecomTalk, Malaysia's five Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) – CelcomDigi through Infranation, Maxis, U Mobile, Telekom Malaysia (TM), and YTL Power International (YTL) – signed share subscription agreements (SSAs) in December 2023 to collectively take a 70 percent stake in DNB, with each taking a 14 percent stake, while the Malaysian Government, represented by the Ministry of Finance (MOF), will retain the remaining 30 percent and hold a special share.

Government's Dual 5G Network Model

"We want to see an early conclusion to the SSA process as it will provide greater certainty to the nation's dual 5G network rollout. Completing the SSA process is a pragmatic and necessary step to commence the transition to a dual 5G network. Maxis is fully prepared to start building the second 5G network immediately to accelerate the nation's 5G plan and bring its economic benefits to Malaysians," Maxis said.

Also Read: Malaysia to Allow Second 5G Network Deployment, Telcos Respond

Maxis' Role in Promoting 5G

Furthermore, Maxis said it is committed to a swift implementation of the Government's dual 5G network model and wants to be an active and key participant in the upcoming phase of the nation's 5G rollout, including promoting 5G and 5G-Advanced (5.5G) adoption and innovation among consumers, businesses, and the government sector.

