Vodafone Idea Brings Vi Movies and TV Subscription Plans

Vi introduces a new subscription service, offering access to multiple OTT apps and live TV channels under one platform.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) today announced the introduction of Vi Movies and TV entertainment subscription offerings to its prepaid and postpaid users. Additionally, Vi says it has refreshed the app, and the all-new avatar of Vi Movies and TV provides access to over 13 OTT apps, over 400 live TV channels, and complimentary access to several content libraries all under one platform.

Vi Movies & TV Subscription Plans

The platform is not something new, and Vodafone Idea customers already enjoy the entertainment services offered by the telco by being active customers with valid plans. The newly launched subscription for Vi's Entertainment offering - Vi Movies and TV - is priced at Rs 202 for prepaid, while postpaid users can avail the service at Rs 199, according to the company.




OTT Platforms

With new Vi Movies and TV subscription, customers can enjoy content from a range of OTT platforms, including Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, Manorama MAX, Fancode, Klikk, Chaupal, Nammaflix, PlayFlix, Hungama, Discovery, Shemaroo ME, Distro TV, YuppTV, and NexGTv. Additionally, users can also stream over 400 live TV channels, Vi said on Wednesday.

Commenting on the launch, Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer at Vi, said, "India is watching content like never before — multiple formats, multiple subscriptions, and multiplying hours on the screen every day. However, this unlimited choice also brings fatigue and complexity. We take immense pride in announcing Vi Movies and TV— one app, one subscription with the best of OTTs and TV content."

"We are committed to providing an entertaining experience to our consumers by empowering them to access entertainment in a simple, affordable, and accessible way. We will soon add new partners and more curated options for the ease of choice for our viewers," Avneesh added.

Vodafone Idea said Vi Movies and TV platform aim to simplify the viewing experience with only one subscription for multiple platforms and provide the best value for money to its users by saving multiple subscription costs.

Seamless Viewing Experience Across Devices

Vi users can watch Vi Movies and TV on smart TVs along with mobile — be it Android/Google TV, Android mobile, iOS mobile, Amazon Firestick TV, and the Web. Furthermore, users can watch two simultaneous streams on all OTT platforms for a seamless and immersive entertainment experience.

