Amazon Prime June 2024 Releases: Everything You Must Watch



Amazon Prime is getting ready to release a ton of new series and films that are ideal for summer binge-watching. This month is jam-packed with must-watch hidden gems, ranging from compelling mysteries to satirical takes on superheroes. Here are the top five releases on OTT platform Amazon Prime this June that you really shouldn't miss.

Mother's Instinct

"Mother’s Instinct," helmed by Benoit Delhomme, features an impressive ensemble cast, including Josh Charles, Anders Danielsen Lie, Jessica Chastain, and Anne Hathaway. This movie is a remake of the 2018 French-language film directed by Olivier Masset-Depasse, which was based on the 2012 book "Mother’s Instinct." The narrative revolves around Alice and Celine, whose peaceful lives are turned upside down by a terrible incident that causes their intimate relationship to fall apart amid mistrust, guilt, and paranoia. In this gripping and poignant thriller, Delhomme makes his directorial debut, exploring the depths of parental love and the far-reaching effects of tragedy.

Release Date: June 7, 2024

Beyond The Veil Season 2

"Beyond the Veil," co-created by Nadine Ibrahim and Sifa Asani Gowon, returns for a second season with a strong ensemble cast, including Maryam Booth, Habiba Zock-Sock, Jemima Osunde, Ame Aiyejina, and Norah Ego. In a world where clichés are common, this series offers a welcome representation of Northern Nigerian women by showcasing their power, independence, and genuineness. The upcoming season delves further into the lives of these five strong women while examining the complexities of contemporary living. It combines captivating themes about their friendships, romances, careers, and cross-cultural conflicts to create narratives that appeal to viewers all around the world. With an 8.7 rating for Season 1 on IMDb, fans are even more excited for Season 2.

Release Date: June 7, 2024

The Boys Season 4

A fun and thought-provoking television series, "The Boys" investigates what happens when superheroes who are revered as gods, treated like celebrities, and have political clout abuse their abilities for their own selfish ends rather than for society's benefit. A squad of vigilantes known as "The Boys" is adamant about stopping these corrupt superheroes, and they continue their investigation to learn the truth about The Seven and Vought, the multibillion-dollar company that controls the superheroes and hides their sinister past. It pits the ostensibly helpless against the immensely powerful. As Homelander tightens his grip and Victoria Neuman approaches the Oval Office in the upcoming season, tensions rise. With a dismal prognosis and no longer connected to his squad, Butcher needs to get back together with Becca's son to save the world before it's too late.

Release Date: June 13, 2024

I Am: Celine Dion

A biographical musical will examine Celine Dion's life and career in this upcoming documentary. It will provide insights into her time spent in the music studio and examine her incredible journey, including her battles with stiff-person syndrome.

Release Date: June 25, 2024

My Lady Jane

"My Lady Jane" is an Amazon Prime original series, created by Parkes and MacDonald, about an English noblewoman from the 16th century who barely avoids execution and sets out on a romantic and adventurous existence. This British show is based on a series of books written by Jodi Meadows, Cynthia Hand, and Brodi Ashton. The drama features a strong ensemble of supporting actors, including Jordan Peters, Anna Chancellor, Rob Brydon, Dominic Cooper, and Jim Broadbent, alongside leading actors Emily Bader and Edward Bluemel.

Release Date: June 27, 2024

With such a rich array of content, Amazon Prime Video is set to keep audiences entertained all month long.