Jio Wi-Fi Mesh Extender is Only Usable for JioFiber Connections

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is selling Jio Wi-Fi Mesh Extender through JioMart online. Wi-Fi mesh extenders are used to boost the coverage of your Wi-Fi connection at home or office. Note that it is different from a mesh Wi-Fi, which is several nodes expanding the same network. With a Wi-Fi mesh extender, the Wi-Fi signal is rebroadcasted to expand coverage. The Jio Wi-Fi Mesh Extender has been available in the market for several years, and it is currently selling for Rs 2,499.









Read More - Jio AirFiber: Everything You Get Explained

The product comes with a warranty of 1 year, and it is a plug-and-play device, meaning you will need a power source to keep the device switched on at all times. One great thing about it is that it doesn't take a lot of effort to be set up or installed.

Note that it will only work with a JioFiber connection. So if you have a broadband connection from any other ISP (internet service provider), then it is not a good idea to buy the Jio Wi-Fi Mesh Extender. It will reduce the dark network zones from your home. The telco is manufacturing and packaging this product from China.

Read More - Jio AirFiber Launches 3 Months or Quarterly Plans with OTT

Jio also has a mesh Wi-Fi product. It is called JioExtender 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System and it is also available on the platform of JioMart. As explained above, it is different from a Wi-Fi mesh extender. A mesh Wi-Fi product is a much better option compared to the Wi-Fi extender, however, it is also much more expensive. In this case, where the Jio Wi-Fi Mesh Extender is available for Rs 2,499, you will have to spend Rs 9,999 to get the JioExtender 6 Mesh Wi-Fi system.

This product is manufactured and packed in Vietnam.