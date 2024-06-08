Disney+ Hotstar Introduces Dolby Vision for Live Sports Streaming



Disney+ Hotstar has become the first streaming platform in India to offer live sports streaming in Dolby Vision. This ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, all India matches, Super 8s, semi-finals, and finals will be streamed live in Dolby Vision on Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming platform announced this week.

Also Read: Dolby Vision Now Available on ZEE5, Offering Enhanced Streaming Experience









Dolby Vision for Live Sports

The Dolby Vision feature will debut with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, presenting cricket enthusiasts with an immersive viewing experience. According to the company, cricket fans can experience every moment of the game in lifelike colours, sharp contrast, and rich details of Dolby Vision.

Enhanced Viewing Experience for Cricket Fans

Commenting on the announcement, Mukund Acharya, Head of Engineering at Disney+ Hotstar, said, "We are delighted to introduce Dolby Vision for our Premium-only users to experience the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on their screens like never before. Our collaboration with Dolby marks a significant step for sports streaming in India and sets a new precedent in our efforts to offer the best in entertainment and technology."

Also Read: T20 Cricket Tournament: Airtel Rolls Out Plans with Disney+ Hotstar Benefits Across Services

The streaming platform believes that this advancement will be a unique selling proposition (USP) for Disney+ Hotstar's Premium-only subscription, offering users an unmatched viewing experience that brings every moment of the game to life.

Compatibility

According to the company, select 4K-enabled Smart TVs that support Dolby Vision will be able to stream these matches, ensuring that viewers with compatible technology get the best possible experience. Disney+ Hotstar offers more than 140,000 hours of TV shows and movies in 19 languages, as well as coverage of major global sporting events.