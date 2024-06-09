Airtel Increases the Validity of the Rs 395 Plan to 70 Days

Bharti Airtel has increased the service validity of its Rs 395 plan to 70 days. The plan was introduced recently by the telco with a validity of 56 days. The other benefits of the plan are the same. Airtel has likely figured out that such a plan is too expensive for users right now. Reliance Jio also offers a Rs 395 plan, but that carries a service validity of 84 days, and it also comes with unlimited 5G data.









The Rs 395 plan from Airtel has unlimited voice calling, 600 SMS, and 6GB of data. There is no unlimited 5G data here. Airtel is likely testing the response to this plan from the customers. From 56 days to 70 days, the plan has become slightly cheaper for the customers as now they get two more weeks of service validity for the same cost.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Extends Support to Cyclone Remal Affected Customers

However, Jio's Rs 395 plan is still superior here because there's 14 days more validity along with 5G data. There are some Airtel Thanks benefits bundled with the Rs 395 plan including Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music. Bharti Airtel is expected to hike tariffs shortly, and this plan could be a start from them.

Will Jio follow or not is the question. If Jio also reduces its plan's validity to 70 days, that would be a great response for Airtel. Bharti Airtel's CEO has said before that if the competition doesn't follow the tariff hike, they will have to roll it back too. So now the eyes will be on Reliance Jio.

Read More - Vodafone Idea is Offering Sony LIV + Data for Just Rs 82: Details

The Rs 395 plan is good for users who mostly engage in calling services only and don't want to consume much data. There is some data, however, users can also recharge with data vouchers whenever required to fulfil their data needs.