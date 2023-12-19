Dolby Vision Now Available on ZEE5, Offering Enhanced Streaming Experience



Streaming platform ZEE5 has introduced Dolby Vision to enhance the streaming experience for users, following the introduction of Dolby Atmos a year ago. In a joint statement today, ZEE5 and Dolby said the combination of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos unlocks the emotional impact of movies, immersing users in the moment to help connect more meaningfully with the stories they love.

Premium 4K Pack Option

Available from November 2023, this immersive cinematic experience is accessible on iOS mobile devices, Apple TV, and Android TV, as noted by ZEE5. Titles streaming in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos include "Vikram," "Gadar2," "Tarla," and "Haddi," among many others. ZEE5 subscribers can enjoy the experience by subscribing to the Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos-enabled Premium 4K pack with compatible devices.

Karan Grover, Senior Director - Commercial Partnerships IMEA Dolby Laboratories, said, "We are excited to collaborate with ZEE5 in delivering an unparalleled audio-visual experience with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The mesmerizing colours and sharp details of Dolby Vision and the transformative, immersive sound of Dolby Atmos bring you closer than ever to your favourite movies on ZEE5."

ZEE5 Video Streaming Platform

ZEE5 India said, "Following the success of Dolby Atmos, we are now bringing Dolby Vision to provide a superlative viewing experience across devices. With technological advancements, the strategic focus is to bolster premium offerings and provide quality watch time on ZEE5."

"The addition of Dolby Atmos provided an immersive audio experience, enveloping viewers in a three-dimensional soundscape. Now, Dolby Vision will deliver visual brilliance, rendering colours and contrasts with great precision." ZEE5 expressed, "This incredible addition to our platform only inspires us further to consistently innovate and introduce the best features for establishing high standards for streaming experiences."

ZEE5 platform offers an expansive and diverse library of content spread across 12 languages, comprising over 3,400+ films, 200+ TV shows, 170+ originals, and 5 lakhs+ hours of on-demand content.