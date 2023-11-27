Tata Play Binge Partners With Playflix to Expand Korean Content Library

Reported by Yashika Goel

Tata Play Binge has partnered with Playflix, an OTT app dedicated to Korean entertainment. This partnership will provide Tata Play Binge viewers with access to a vast library of K-dramas and K-movies.

Highlights

  • Playflix offers a wide range of Korean dramas and movies spanning across action, romance, thriller, horror, and more.
  • Playflix offers Korean series with English subtitles and Hindi audio.
  • Playflix offers a diverse and inclusive viewing experience.

Tata Play Binge Welcomes Playflix, a Korean Entertainment OTT App
Tata Play Binge announced today that it has partnered with Playflix, an OTT app dedicated to Korean entertainment, expanding its content library to offer viewers easy access to K-dramas and K-movies. With this collaboration, Tata Play Binge viewers can now access an extensive collection of Korean content, not only dubbed in Hindi but also in several other regional languages.

Diverse Korean Content

According to the official release, Playflix provides a plethora of content suitable for all age groups, including animated movies, series, and cooking shows. The platform also offers a wide range of Korean dramas and movies spanning across action, romance, thriller, horror, and more.

The company said, "Playflix offers Korean series with English subtitles and Hindi audio, complemented by the vibrant world of K-POP - ensuring a diverse and inclusive viewing experience."

Top-Rated Titles

Some of the top-rated K-drama content includes Extraordinary You, Goblin: The Lonely and Great God, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, She Was Pretty, W-Two Worlds Apart, I'm Not A Robot etc.

Commenting on the addition of the new partner app, Tata Play's Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Pallavi Puri, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Playflix to bring to our Tata Play Binge subscribers a whole gamut of Korean content that has resonated so well with the Indian viewers. With each new partner integration, our aim is to enhance content discoverability, while creating a wholesome entertainment destination for OTT viewers."

Inclusive Viewing Experience

Playflix will join 25+ other popular OTT platforms on Tata Play Binge, including Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+, ZEE5, SonyLIV, MX Player, Lionsgate Play, KLiKK, Aha, VROTT, Sun NXT, Hallmark Movies Now, ReelDrama, Chaupal, Namma Flix, Planet Marathi, manoramaMAX, iStream, Tarang Plus, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON, Travelxp, DocuBay, and ShortsTV. All this content is accessible to Tata Play Binge users through a single subscription and a unified user interface.

