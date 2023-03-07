Tata Play Expands Its Library With ShortsTV

ShortsTV is now available to customers on Tata Play Binge. Tata Play already has services like hoichoi, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot Select, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Kids, CuriosityStream, EPIC ON, and DocuBay. In line with the growing popularity of ShortsTV in India, the platform has been added to Tata Play Binge.

Also Read: Tata Play Fiber Brings Broadband Plans with 20+ OTT Apps

With English subtitles, ShortsTV offers more than 300 movies and over 1000 hours of entertainment in various genres, including award-winning short films. In addition, the site will release short-format movies starring Devi, Harvie Krumpet, Out of Darkness, Spam, Gadhedo, Caroline, and others in partnership with short film production companies.

Short format content consumption is exploding, and ShortsTV is a one-stop destination for crazy animations, amazing stories, big stars, and deep-dive documentary shorts that bring Binge audience the widest variety of films from around the globe.

Also Read: Be Frightened by Binge-Watching These Horror Web Series on OTT

In addition to watching television, many people also access over-the-top (OTT) content. However, maintaining multiple relationships across many platforms and searching for content remains challenging. With Tata Play Binge, the once pure DTH Player in its new brand identity, wants to change this for customers. Tata play is now a content distributor across live television and OTT services in its new brand identity.

With 23 popular apps under one roof, Tata Play users can access and discover content easily and conveniently.