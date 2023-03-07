Horror web shows are a thrilling and entertaining source of content for horror fans around the world. Horror web shows, with their unique storytelling techniques, accessibility, and diverse community of creators, are a vital part of the online content landscape. If you are a fan of horror, then you should definitely check out some of the amazing horror web shows that are available online. On your favourite OTT platforms, we've compiled a list of some of the best horror web series. With this spine-tingling series, treat yourself to an exhilarating encounter.

Also Read: 7 Netflix Releases in March That Will Satiate Your OTT Craving

Here is a list of the top OTT horror web shows available on streaming platforms:

The Midnight Club

A midnight club is made up of eight Brightcliffe Hospice patients who are near death. Every midnight, they congregate at a secluded manor to swap terrifying tales. The group also agrees that the first person to pass away will speak to the remaining members from their grave. Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Aya Furukawa, and other stars play the main characters in this Mike Flanagan-produced horror series.

OTT platform: Netflix

Ankahi Ansuni

Umesh is the newest inspector in UP police history. But, because of his bad behaviour, he is demoted and sent to the imaginary village of Jhaagi. For unsolved crimes and terrifying sightings, Jhaagi is well-known. This Hindi horror film, directed by Saad Khan, also features Paresh Pahuja, Veebha Anand, and Aatm Prakash Mishra.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Also Read: Movies on Netflix and ZEE5 in the First Week of March

Island

Due to an unfortunate circumstance, Won Mi Ho's father exiles her to Jeju Island. Yet once she arrives in Jeju, she encounters horrifying monsters that connect her to a deeper mystery. Based on a webtoon of the same name, this Korean horror mystery series has Lee Da-hee, Kim Nam-Gil, and Cha Eun-woo in pivotal parts of the plot.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Typewriter

A new family moves onto the property before a party of ghost hunters had a chance to investigate a strange old villa. This causes the villa's long-buried past to rise to terrifying life as a result. This Hindi horror series, which Sujoy Ghosh directs, stars Palomi Ghosh, Purab Kohli, Samir Kochhar, and others in important parts.

OTT platform: Netflix

Also Read: Enjoy These 6 Indian Comedy Drama Webshows Available on OTT

Ghoul

Nida Rahim questions a mysterious prisoner who shows up at a far-off military detention facility. However, a terrifying turn of events sees the prisoner free a demonic creature from Arabic tradition. Radhika Apte, Manav Kaul, Mahesh Balraj, and other prominent actors may be seen in the key parts of this Hindi horror miniseries, which Patrick Graham directed.

OTT platform: Netflix