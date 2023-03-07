Aalto Haps and Stc Group Ink Deal for Stratospheric Connectivity

AALTO HAPS has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with stc Group, the Saudi telco, to partner on introducing HAPS-based solutions to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. AALTO HAPS is a subsidiary of Airbus that provides services from its stratospheric Zephyr solar-powered aircraft for mobile connectivity, platform mobility, earth observation, and government applications.

Commercial Services by the end of 2024

By the end of 2024, when AALTO begins offering commercial services, STC Group will gain access to its solutions. These solutions will allow STC to extend its coverage to currently unconnected rural and remote areas, thereby enhancing the quality of its services. Additionally, the use of HAPS solutions can help improve coverage during critical events and can be rapidly and easily deployed in the event of natural disasters.

"HAPS is an efficient, sustainable, and environmentally friendly new stratospheric layer of connectivity to improve existing service; and add new reach beyond current infrastructure. Not only do the solutions offer a service that saves and improves lives, but they are also eco-friendly and respectful of the future of our planet," according to a statement by the company.

Zephyr Flies in Stratosphere

Zephyr flies in the stratosphere, above conventional air traffic and provides low-latency, direct-to-device 4G/5G services, acting as a tower in the sky with the capability to complement terrestrial networks.

In July 2022, Airbus unveiled its new HAPS (High Altitude Platform Station) connectivity service business with the aim of commercializing its Zephyr HAPS platform. In January, the company was rebranded as Aalto HAPS, or simply Aalto.

In related news, BT Group, the British multinational telecommunications company, and Stratospheric Platforms (SPL) partnered to trial a new antenna technology using High-Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS) aircraft to extend 4G and 5G coverage in the UK. You can read about the update by clicking the link above.