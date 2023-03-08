Airtel is Offering Major OTT Benefits with this Plan Under Rs 200

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, is offering major OTT (over-the-top) benefits with one of its prepaid plans priced under Rs 200. This plan is a great offer for anyone who wants to consume OTT content from several platforms. The plan that we are talking about is the Rs 149 data voucher from Airtel. This plan offers consumers data as well as OTT benefits. It was added to Airtel's offerings recently. Well, it is just a modified version of the Xstream Premium subscription plan. Let's take a look at all the benefits that are offered with this plan.

Airtel Xstream Premium Bundled Data Voucher Under Rs 200

Airtel is offering this Xstream Premium bundled data voucher for Rs 149. Consumers subscribing to this plan will get 1GB of data in total, along with a free Premium subscription to the Airtel Xstream plan. Xstream Premium is an in-house OTT platform of Airtel that comes with 15+ OTTs under a single app for consumers. The validity of this pack is the same as the users existing prepaid pack.

Note that this is not the only data voucher that comes with the benefit of the Xstream app. There are several prepaid plans offered by Airtel that come bundled with the benefit of the Airtel Xstream app, but most of these plans only offer you access to one of the OTT platforms inside the Xstream Premium. With the Rs 149 data voucher from Airtel, you get access to all of the Airtel Xstream Premium platforms.

This is not a plan that is meant for users who want data. Instead, Airtel has likely introduced this plan to boost the adoption of its in-house OTT platform. Airtel also allows users to watch content from Xstream Premium on devices other than smartphones, such as TVs and PCs.