Indian Short Video Market to Reach $ 8-12 Billion by 2030: Report

Reported by Yashika Goel

Leading players in Indian Short Form Video (SFV) apps have scaled up to levels that are comparable to those of global players while experiencing a steady increase in adoption and engagement.

Highlights

  • ShortsTV is now available to customers on Tata Play Binge.
  • The SFV content library satisfies India's needs.
  • Short-form videos currently make up 7–10% of the total content time.

Short-form videos currently make up 7–10% of the total content time yet receive less than 1% of digital ad spending. However, influencer marketing is becoming increasingly common as a brand strategy in India. By 2028, influencer marketing expenditure would grow from its current level of $0.35 to $0.4 billion to $2.8 to $3.5 billion, according to a report.

Also Read: Be Frightened by Binge-Watching These Horror Web Series on OTT

Indian app users are indicative of the entire population, in contrast to global app users who are over-indexed in metros and tier-one cities. Eighty-three per cent of users in India are from tier-two and above towns. Regional languages are popular throughout India, although they are especially popular in tier-two + cities.

For an average Indian player or a global organisation, the average time per day active user was 26 minutes.

The SFV content library satisfies India's needs, with 51% of consumers favouring music and dance-related content on such apps.

One of the most popular product categories available is fashion, and brand ads using influencer marketing have a high conversion rate. Brands that formerly created lengthy advertisements have started to rely more heavily on influencers since influencer marketing is more efficient than traditional advertising.

Currently, most interactions between companies and influencers occur through middlemen, which is a bad and useless tactic. Because agencies may retain a sizeable amount of the payment for their efforts, influencers might receive less money. Thus, a tech-enabled, open, and scalable strategy is needed.

Also Read: Tata Play Expands Its Library With ShortsTV

SortsTV

In one such move, Tata Play recently added ShortsTV to its Binge Watch offering. With English subtitles, ShortsTV offers more than 300 movies and over 1000 hours of entertainment in various genres, including award-winning short films. Moreover, with 23 popular apps under one roof, Tata Play users can access and discover content easily and conveniently.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Recent Comments

Expert Opinion

