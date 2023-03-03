Ericsson and Stc Group Ink MoU to Explore Cloud RAN

Ericsson signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Stc Group to explore how the adoption of Cloud RAN solutions can help Stc optimize their 5G bandwidth, operate the network more efficiently and improve overall network performance. Signed at MWC23, the MoU seeks to support stc to move towards cloud-native technologies and open network designs seamlessly.

This increases the flexibility of Stc's 5G infrastructure to accelerate the delivery of services while scaling up 5G offerings. In addition, according to the MoU, stc and Ericsson will examine how forthcoming network structures can facilitate diverse 5G applications in Saudi Arabia, aligning with the national goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 to establish advanced digital infrastructure.

By exploring new 5G deployment models and network architectures, Stc intends to adopt open, secure, and resilient network designs. This involves driving discussions on Cloud Radio Access Network (RAN) and providing the latest Ericsson Fronthaul 6000 solutions. Cloud RAN is a cloud-native software solution that handles computing tasks within the RAN.

Ericsson says it looks forward to collaborating with stc to identify new ways of deploying cloud-native networks virtually everywhere, on any cloud, and any server platform for increased network flexibility, faster delivery of services, and greater scalability.