T20 Cricket Tournament: Airtel Rolls Out Plans with Disney+ Hotstar Benefits Across Services



Bharti Airtel announced on Tuesday that it has rolled out T20 Cricket Tournament plans for its prepaid, postpaid, home broadband, and digital TV customers to offer a seamless viewing experience with their data usage needs in mind. Airtel is offering a three-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming partner of the T20 Cricket Tournament in India, across its prepaid, postpaid, international roaming, home broadband, and Airtel Digital TV services, the company announced in an official release.

Also Read: Airtel Surpasses 1.9 Million 5G Users in Odisha









Airtel Prepaid Plans

The Airtel prepaid plans for the T20 Cricket Tournament start at Rs 499 with 28 days of validity and 3GB of data per day. There is also a Rs 869 plan with 84 days of validity and 2GB of data per day, and a Rs 3,359 plan with 365 days of validity and 2.5GB of data per day. These plans come bundled with additional benefits, including access to over 20 over-the-top (OTT) content streaming services on Airtel Xstream for free, as well as Apollo 24x7 and Fastag benefits. While the former plans come bundled with three months of Disney+ Hotstar subscription benefits, the Rs 3,359 yearly plan includes a one-year subscription.

Airtel Postpaid Benefits

Similarly, Airtel’s postpaid plans also come bundled with a one-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription, along with access to over 20 OTT platforms on the Xstream App, unlimited 5G data, and family add-on benefits. Airtel postpaid plans start at Rs 399 and go up to Rs 1,499, offering between 40GB and 200GB of data, as well as Xstream Play and other benefits. The Disney+ Hotstar benefit starts with postpaid plans priced at Rs 499.

Airtel Home Broadband Plans

"For home customers looking for high-speed internet, entertainment, professional, and infinity plans at Rs 999, Rs 1,498, and Rs 3,999, we provide a wide range of speed options. Additionally, these plans include unlimited Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions and other benefits," Airtel said in a statement while announcing the plans.

Also Read: Airtel Introduces IPL Cricket Data Packs and Star Sports 4K on Airtel Digital TV

Airtel International Roaming Benefits

For users traveling to the US and Canada to watch live matches, Airtel has simplified international roaming packs with in-flight connectivity, allowing them to live stream matches and enjoy international roaming for as low as Rs 133 per day.

"Additionally, on Airtel Digital TV, cricket enthusiasts can now enjoy India's first 4K service, providing an even more immersive and breathtaking experience for the world’s biggest T20 cricket season," Airtel added.