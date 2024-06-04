Nokia and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya Collaborate to Research on 5G/6G Use Cases

Nokia and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) have announced a collaboration, which will focus on researching 5G/6G use cases targetting air, land and sea transportation. The organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday to pursue research and development opportunities in the areas of transportation and logistics in India. Nokia will offer its expertise in the domain of telecommunications while GSV will add value with its expertise in the field of transportation and logistics.









Read More - Sateliot Confirms Launch of Four 5G-IoT Satellites With SpaceX

Ashwini Vaishnaw, India's telecom and railway minister, said, "This important collaboration has very significant potential to leverage advances in the telecommunications sector for the entire transportation and logistics sectors. This MOU further reinforces Industry-driven approach of the university to proactively co-work with the industry stakeholders for a Viksit Bharat."

The use cases research won't just be limited to transportation, it will also be focused on standards development, smart factory/automation, AI/GenAI labs, and more.

In a release, Nokia said, "The collaboration has a research focus specifically on leveraging Nokia’s Network as Code platform with developer portal and digital twins for transportation and logistics sectors, fiber sensing and AI, and optical network planning."

Read More - CommScope to Acquire Cable Business Assets of Casa Systems

For the unaware, GSV is a central university created by the Act of Parliament. It operates under the Ministry of Railways with a mandate to cover the entire logistics and transportation sectors in India for multidisciplinary education, research, skilling, and executive education.

Nishant Batra, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer at Nokia said, "Sharing a common desire to foster growth and advancement in industry in India, Nokia is honored to collaborate with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya University to research and jointly develop use cases to solve India’s unique logistic and transportation challenges. The network will be at the heart of India’s transportation ecosystem, and Nokia is committed to supporting India’s ambitions as a global powerhouse for transportation innovation."