Sateliot Confirms Launch of Four 5G-IoT Satellites With SpaceX

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Marking the Start of Commercial Operations and Paving the Way for Global 5G IoT Coverage.

Highlights

  • Sateliot has secured EUR 200 million in contracts from over 400 clients in 50 countries.
  • The company is finalising a EUR 30 million Series B funding round.
  • Sateliot aims for 100 percent global 5G IoT coverage by 2025.

Follow Us

Sateliot to Launch Four 5G-IoT Satellites With SpaceX
Spain-based satellite operator Sateliot will launch four satellites aboard SpaceX's Transporter-11 mission in July. The satellites will be carried by a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, marking the start of Sateliot's commercial operations.

Also Read: Sateliot to Launch Four New Satellites, Entering Commercial Phase




Securing Contracts and Funding

The company has already secured EUR 200 million in contracts from over 400 clients in 50 countries. To further its growth, Sateliot said it is in talks with industry stakeholders and investors to finalise a EUR 30 million Series B funding round. Since its inception in 2018, Sateliot has raised EUR 25 million, including EUR 6 million from Banco Santander, TelecomTalk reported.

Projected Revenues and Business Plan

Sateliot's business plan projects revenues of EUR 500 million by 2027 and EUR 1 billion by 2030, with an EBITDA margin of over 60 percent. The company, which is deploying the first low-Earth orbit satellite constellation with 5G standards for IoT and global coverage, will commence its commercial phase with these satellites.

Also Read: Sateliot Secures EUR 6 Million Funding From Banco Santander

CubeSat 6U Satellites

Each of the four CubeSat 6U satellites set for launch represents an investment of EUR 500,000. Measuring 20 x 10 x 35 centimetres and weighing 10 kilograms, these satellites will orbit at an altitude of 600 kilometres with a lifespan of over five years, Sateliot explained. They will provide connectivity to over eight million devices worldwide, supporting a diverse range of users from SMEs to large corporations.

According to Jaume Sanpera, CEO and co-founder of Sateliot, "With this launch, the company enters a new dimension that will allow Spain to lead IoT connectivity on a global scale."

Also Read: Sateliot Achieves 5G Service Connection Through KSAT and AWS Integration

The company said this launch is a step towards Sateliot’s goal of achieving 100 percent global 5G IoT coverage by 2025.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Wow 5CCA with n78 and n41.. that's remarkable. Now I hope laptops should also come with 5G support with embedded…

Bell Canada Deploys 3800 MHz Spectrum in Select Areas of…

Faraz :

Ok.. thanks for pointing out. I did not realise that in India Band n41 is in two fraction of 20…

Telenor Asia Announces the Completion of True and Dtac Merger

TheAndroidFreak :

How come? It's not contagious spectrum. That's why in Maharashtra circle, when Vi was at peak 41A-41A was available and…

Telenor Asia Announces the Completion of True and Dtac Merger

Faraz :

Ain't Vi should be considered as largest telco merger in Southeast Asia ? Also users have faster 5G speeds and…

Telenor Asia Announces the Completion of True and Dtac Merger

TheAndroidFreak :

2Mbps

India Gets First State With its Own Broadband Internet Service

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments