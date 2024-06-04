NorthC launches Second Eindhoven Data Center in Netherlands

Expanding its Regional Footprint with a New 4,000 sqm Facility in the Netherlands.

Highlights

  • NorthC opens its second data center in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.
  • Built to Tier 3 standards, offering 4.5 MW of capacity.
  • NorthC's presence spans the Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland.

NorthC launches Second Eindhoven Data Center in Netherlands
European provider of regional data centers, NorthC, has launched a new facility in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. This is the company's second data center in Eindhoven. Plans for the new site were announced in December 2022. The new NorthC data center is located in the GDC Eindhoven-Acht business park, directly on the A2 and right next to Eindhoven Airport.

Also Read: NorthC Expands with Fourth Data Center in Winterthur, Switzerland




NorthC's New Facility in Eindhoven

"Our second data center in Eindhoven, The High Tech Gateway, was festively opened yesterday! We would like to thank all our guests for a very festive afternoon," the company shared on LinkedIn.

Known as the High Tech Gateway, the new 4,000 sqm data center, located in the GDC Eindhoven-Acht business park, offers 2,500 sqm of white space. Built to Tier 3 standards, the facility provides 4.5 MW of capacity.

NorthC's Presence in Europe

NorthC operates in the Metropolitan Regions of Amsterdam, Rotterdam - The Hague, Utrecht, Eindhoven, Groningen, as well as in Germany and Switzerland.

As reported by TelecomTalk in January 2024, NorthC has announced its plan to enter the Frankfurt data center market, commencing the development of a 5 MW data center in Frankfurt.

Also Read: NorthC Plans to Build First Data Centre in Frankfurt

Reach Across Europe

"We have data centers strategically located in the Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland. Our presence spans the Metropolitan Area of Amsterdam, Rotterdam – The Hague, Utrecht, Eindhoven, and Groningen, and extends to cities like Munich and Nuremberg. In Switzerland, we’re active in economically robust regions including Bern, Basel, and Zurich," the company states on its website.

