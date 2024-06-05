Netflix June 2024 OTT Releases: Here’s Everything You Need To Watch This Month

Reported by Yashika Goel

Whether you're looking for action or romantic drama, Netflix has got you covered in June 2024. This month's must-add OTT releases to your watchlist are the best ones that Netflix will be releasing.

Highlights

  • Unveil the Supernatural with Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams.
  • Teamwork Makes the Dream Work in Agents of Mystery.
  • Star Power Shines in A Family Affair.

Netflix June 2024 OTT Releases: Here's Everything You Need To Watch This Month
Netflix keeps viewers captivated with a wide variety of internationally acclaimed programming. The massive streaming service is preparing to release a ton of exciting new movies, original shows, and engrossing documentaries in June 2024. Everything from highly anticipated films and television shows to enigmatic Korean dramas is available for viewing. Let's examine some of the most eagerly awaited Netflix releases in June 2024 in more detail:

Hierarchy

"A secretive transfer student chips a crack in their indomitable world," according to Netflix, "but the top 0.01% of students control law and order at Jooshin High School." The primary cast of the Korean drama Hierarchy includes Roh Jeong-eui, Lee Chae-min, and Kim Jae-won.

Release Date: June 7, 2024

Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams Season 1

An Indonesian science fiction anthology series called "Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams" is scheduled to debut on Netflix. Netflix describes this collection of seven mind-bending, interwoven stories as "tales of supernatural sci-fi phenomena unfolded by writer-director Joko Anwar." Lukman Sardi, Marissa Anita, and Ario Bayu star in this horror series.

Release Date: June 14, 2024

Agents of Mystery Season 1

In the much-anticipated reality series "Agents of Mystery," six agents investigate strange mysteries. "Six chemistry-rich agents of mystery must solve paranormal mysteries in six hours, relying on their quick thinking and teamwork," according to Netflix. According to PD Jung Jong Yeon, "the show's production team, known for creating some of the best mystery entertainment programs in South Korea, has meticulously crafted this, so we hope you'll become fully immersed."

Release Date: June 18, 2024

The Victims' Game’ Season 2

After a four-year break, the much-awaited criminal drama series "The Victims' Game" is scheduled to return for a second season exclusively on Netflix. The engrossing series explores the complex yet broadly applicable topics of human relationships, emphasizing the importance of life and belonging. The show is about a forensic detective with Asperger's syndrome who risks everything to investigate a mysterious murder after learning that his estranged daughter is connected to the killings, according to IMDb.

Release Date: June 21, 2024

A Family Affair

Nicole Kidman, Joey King, Liza Koshy, Kathy Bates, and Shirley MacLaine star in the film "A Family Affair." Zac Efron also stars. "An unexpected romance triggers comic consequences for a young woman, her mother, and her boss, grappling with the complications of love, sex, and identity," states the narrative summary of "A Family Affair" on IMDb.

Release Date: June 28, 2024

With such an exciting lineup in store, Netflix continues to cement its position as the go-to destination for premium entertainment. Mark your calendars and get ready to binge-watch your favorites this June!

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Expert Opinion

