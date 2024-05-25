InterSAT Selects Eutelsat Ku-band Capacity to Extend Satellite Services in Africa

Multi-year deal sees InterSAT expanding coverage over Central and Eastern Africa with Eutelsat 70B satellite.

Highlights

  • InterSat to add Ku-Band capacity over Central and Eastern Africa.
  • Eutelsat's role in delivering VSAT services to remote areas emphasised.
  • Multi-Gbps contract signed between Eutelsat Group and YahClick.

Eutelsat Group has extended its partnership with African satellite service provider InterSat to support its growth in the pan-African enterprise and retail segments. Under the new multi-year deal, InterSAT will add Ku-Band capacity over Central and Eastern Africa on Eutelsat's Eutelsat 70B satellite to its current portfolio, which already includes Ka-Band capacity on the Eutelsat Konnect satellite.

Also Read: Liquid Intelligent to Bring Eutelsat LEO Satellite Services to Africa




InterSat Partnership Extension

Located at the 70.5 degrees East orbital position, Eutelsat 70B offers wide beam coverage and four high-performance fixed beams, with a high degree of on-board connectivity. As the joint statement said, the partnership extension highlights the role of VSAT services delivered through powerful, geostationary capacity to reach remote areas.

Commenting on the agreement, InterSAT said: "We are delighted to be able to rely on Eutelsat capacity once again to support our growth ambitions in Africa, home to some of the world's most remote and underdeveloped regions which represent a challenging environment for building terrestrial communication networks. Leveraging our VSAT service expertise and our teleport infrastructure, we are able to use satellite communication to deliver reliable and cost-effective connectivity to remote and underserved areas while assuring a high-end user experience for our customers."

Eutelsat said InterSAT is its long-standing partner and it will accompany the further rollout of its services in Africa, connecting more people and businesses.

Also Read: Yahsat Partners With Eutelsat to Leverage Capacity on Konnect Satellite

Liquid Intelligent Technologies Collaboration

This is the third announcement related to Africa from Eutelsat Group in recent days. As TelecomTalk reported, recently Liquid Intelligent Technologies partnered with Eutelsat Group to bring enterprise-grade Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite services to Africa.

YahClick Contract Agreement

In another deal, Eutelsat Group and YahClick, the data solutions arm of UAE-based Yahsat, have signed a multi-year, multi-Gbps contract under which Yahsat will lease capacity from the Eutelsat Konnect satellite to extend YahClick's service coverage, particularly to Ethiopia, an African market.

Headquartered in Paris, Eutelsat Group was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 36 Geostationary satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

