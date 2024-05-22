Liquid Intelligent to Bring Eutelsat LEO Satellite Services to Africa

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Liquid Intelligent Technologies partners with Eutelsat Group to bring enterprise-grade Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite services to Africa.

Highlights

  • Distribution partner agreement between Liquid Intelligent Technologies and Eutelsat Group for LEO satellite services in Africa.
  • Integration of OneWeb LEO satellite network enables low-latency, high-speed connectivity.
  • Liquid Dataport to offer enterprise access with Internet breakout, including Point-to-Point services.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a pan-African technology group, has announced a distribution partner agreement (DPA) with Eutelsat Group that will see enterprise-grade Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite services being made available in Africa. The strategic integration of the OneWeb LEO satellite network allows Liquid Dataport to deliver not only low-latency satellite services but also introduce a network interconnect that enables service integration across the LEO satellite access and Liquid Dataport core network infrastructure, Liquid Intelligent Technologies said on Tuesday.

Partnership Announcement

Commenting on the announcement, Liquid Intelligent Technologies said, "Our collaboration with Eutelsat signifies a milestone in bringing cutting-edge LEO services to our customers across multiple countries in Africa, empowering them with high-speed solutions and unlocking new possibilities for connectivity."

Empowering African Businesses

Eutelsat Group, a satellite operator with an integrated GEO-LEO infrastructure, commented on the partnership, saying, "Liquid has a proven track record and a longstanding commitment to connect African businesses. Working together and leveraging Eutelsat Group's innovative LEO services, we can unlock new opportunities for enterprises and communities."

Liquid Dataport's LEO services, in partnership with Eutelsat, also include enterprise access with Internet breakout, including Point-to-Point services, the official release said.

Expansion of LEO Services

As Eutelsat's OneWeb network coverage continues to expand, Liquid Dataport said it is planning a systematic expansion of services, aligning with the evolving demand for low-latency primary and backup services in remote regions of the continent.

This move anticipates the expected surge in new LEO satellite constellations over the next three years, providing agile and cost-effective solutions for entering and expanding markets, Liquid Intelligent Technologies noted.

Expert Opinion

