Eutelsat OneWeb Launches High-Speed Connectivity in Antarctica for Scientific Research

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Launched in January 2024, the service provides connectivity to the BAS-operated Rothera Research Station in Antarctica, OneWeb said this week.

Highlights

  • Eutelsat OneWeb's LEO services offer speeds up to 120 Mbps, a vast improvement over previous speeds of 1-5 Mbps.
  • TALARIA, Eutelsat OneWeb's proprietary system, revolutionizes communication in Antarctica.
  • Collaboration with partners like ESA, Comtech Telecommunications, and Cobham Satcom underscores the global effort behind this project.

Follow Us

Eutelsat OneWeb Launches High-Speed Connectivity in Antarctica for Scientific Research
Eutelsat Group announced that it has launched Low Earth Orbit (LEO) services in Antarctica for the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), enabling high-speed internet services. Launched in January 2024, the service provides connectivity to the BAS-operated Rothera Research Station in Antarctica, OneWeb said this week.

Also Read: MTS Russia Deploys Mobile Network in Antarctica




Enhanced Connectivity

Previously, BAS-operated research stations in Antarctica were limited to sluggish internet speeds of 1-5 Mbps in both uplink and downlink. However, Eutelsat OneWeb's services are set to deliver increased data rates of up to 120 Mbps, significantly enhancing reliability and connectivity for scientific endeavours.

Also Read: Entel Chile Brings 5G Connectivity to Antarctica

Innovative Technology

To deliver services to the Antarctic region, Eutelsat OneWeb said it has developed a proprietary system named TALARIA after the Latin word used to describe the 'winged sandals' of Mercury, the God of communication.

Eutelsat OneWeb said, "This has been an exciting opportunity to create an entirely new remote connectivity system for Antarctica from concept to delivery within 18 months."

Global Collaboration

This system includes a ground station in Chile and a user terminal installed 1,000 miles away at the Rothera Research Station in Antarctica. The technology, developed in collaboration with partners such as the European Space Agency (ESA), Comtech Telecommunications, and Cobham Satcom, aims to meet the high data usage demands of scientific research activities and the connectivity needs of station personnel.

Also Read: Telenor Launches Base Station at Norwegian Polar Institute in Antarctica

Eutelsat OneWeb said this connectivity will allow scientists to better conduct their day-to-day activities by facilitating real-time support from scientific, technical, or health teams around the world, while also providing vital connectivity to help improve the welfare of the scientists outside of working hours.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Jio has very bad network in Jharkhand and borders of Bihar. While in rest of Bihar, Jio & Airtel are…

Bharti Airtel Says Over 25 Million Users Accessing 5G Across…

sudhakar35gm :

I am using BSNL fiber via Netlink HG323DAC modem since October 2020. Maximum 30 non continuous days happened till now.

Vodafone Idea Brings New Rs 19 Plan

sudhakar35gm :

Copy pasted article from the et telecom website.

How Big Will the Next Tariff Hike Be?

PARAG SHAH :

vodafone should not raise rates , as they onlyhave 4g.

Vodafone Idea Brings New Rs 19 Plan

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

It's only good for Jio and Airtel users for their 5g smartphone but most people are 4g smartphone users in…

Jio Leads Wireline Subscriber Addition in February 2024: TRAI

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments