MTS Russia Deploys Mobile Network in Antarctica

Russian operator MTS establishes a telecommunications network at the Bellingshausen polar station, advancing communication capabilities for research teams in Antarctica.

Highlights

  • MTS deploys 2G base station and NB-IoT network at Bellingshausen station.
  • First Russian operator to install telecom equipment in Antarctica.
  • Collaboration with research institutes ensures network resilience in harsh conditions.

Russian operator MTS has established its telecommunications network at the Russian polar station of Bellingshausen on King George Island in Antarctica. The operator deployed a 2G base station for mobile communication and an NB-IoT network for data transmission, enabling research and engineering teams to access mobile communication and an IoT network for efficient data transmission from research equipment, MTS said in an official release.

Network Deployment at Bellingshausen Station

MTS claimed that it was the first Russian operator to install telecom equipment at the Bellingshausen Antarctic station. MTS deployed a 2G base station using a satellite channel. This development ensures rapid communication among station personnel during fieldwork and facilitates data transmission from the research complex.

Enhanced Research Communication

Located on King George Island in the Atlantic Ocean, the Bellingshausen station's network installation is part of a collaborative effort involving MTS, the 69th Russian Antarctic Expedition, and the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AAII). The technical solution was carefully designed and mounted to withstand the harsh climatic conditions of Antarctica, MTS said.

Reliable Connectivity in Antarctica

"The station conducts meteorological and oceanographic observations and research all year round, so mobile communication and the NB-IoT network will simplify interaction in the preparation and conduct of scientific and engineering surveys. It is important for polar explorers who work here to stay in touch with colleagues and loved ones. We also deployed the NB-IoT network," MTS said.

"Communication from MTS allows you to transfer scientific data, use affordable cellular communication, share interesting materials with an interested audience. Among the young scientists, there are also many bloggers who vividly and informatively talk about the science and achievements of Russian researchers on the coldest continent of the planet," MTS added.

MTS Connectivity in Antarctica

MTS further noted that it has been actively developing communication infrastructure in Antarctica since 2020, extending its network to five polar stations, including Bellingshausen, Novolazarevskaya, Mirny, Vostok, and Progress. The deployment of an NB-IoT network at Bellingshausen and Progress enables efficient data transmission from research equipment, further enhancing scientific endeavors in the region.

