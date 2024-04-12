Brightspeed Surpasses One Million Fiber Locations Milestone in US



US broadband operator Brightspeed announced this week that its fiber network has surpassed the one million locations mark within one year after launching Fiber Internet. The company said its high-speed internet service is now available to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in more than 160 communities across 20 states. Additionally, the company currently has more than two million passings in the engineering and construction process.

Expanding Reach

"We hit the ground running when we launched the company only 18 short months ago, and reaching this significant milestone demonstrates the results of well-planned execution by the entire Brightspeed team," said Brightspeed. "Thousands of customers are signing up for Brightspeed Fiber wherever we come to town, and we're gaining momentum as we move closer to achieving our goal of passing more than three million locations."









Brightspeed says it is actively building a Fiber Internet network in 17 states, leveraging the XGS-PON (10-Gigabit Symmetric Passive Optical Network) technology to deliver multi-gig-speed symmetrical upload and download capabilities.

Brightspeed Brings Fiber Internet to Beaufort

In a recent announcement, Brightspeed said it will connect homes and businesses in Beaufort, South Carolina, and around Port Royal Island with fibre broadband soon. With permitting underway, the company said once fibre construction is complete, over 16,000 families and small businesses will have access to its fibre network.

Enables First Fiber to the Tower Customer

In another development, Brightspeed said it has launched fibre connectivity supporting 10-gigabit bandwidth to a wireless tower for one of the nation's largest wireless service providers, which is also the company's wholesale customer. With this, the wireless service provider can now provide higher bandwidth to consumers in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Reportedly, this is the first of 2,400 towers across 32 Brightspeed markets in 16 states with expanded capabilities — aligning with approximately 90 percent of the company's wireless customer base.

Advancing Technology

Brightspeed said its 10G product offering is currently available to 2,400 towers with thousands more fiber-to-the-tower locations on the horizon. The new product is supported by a 100G bandwidth core, and development is underway to enable up to 400G core capacity.

Brightspeed is investing USD 2 billion in deploying fibre-optic technology to build a super-fast broadband internet network that will reach more than three million homes and businesses across 20 states. Additionally, the company said it is also utilising state and federal funding to augment its current fibre network build plan to help close the digital divide across its footprint.

Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Brightspeed is the fourth-largest fiber broadband operator in the US, providing broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 6.5 million homes and businesses.