Liquid Intelligent Technologies has completed the installation of the Mauritius Telecom T3 subsea cable. This deployment establishes a vital connection between Mauritius and South Africa, enhancing stability and redundancy in their connectivity.

Boosting Connectivity in the Indian Ocean

Liquid Intelligent Technologies deployed the T3 cable at its landing facility in Amanzimtoti, located south of Durban. According to the statement, the installation of this cable marks a significant development in bolstering high-speed and reliable internet connectivity for the economies of the Indian Ocean islands, leveraging Liquid's extensive 110,000 km fibre backbone across Africa.

T3 Subsea Cable Specifications

The T3 cable consists of four fibre pairs, with a design capacity of 13.5 Tbps per fibre pair, with a total system capacity of 54 Tbps. This substantial capacity increase provided by Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa will significantly improve high-speed internet connectivity for businesses and individuals.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa says they are committed to building a digitally connected country that leaves no South African behind. By partnering with multiple sea cables such as Equiano, METISS, EASSy, and now the T3 cable system, Liquid has ensured cost-effective, low-latency internet access, fulfilling critical connectivity needs for businesses.

Economic Growth and Job Opportunities

Beyond the benefits of reliable internet connectivity, this partnership is expected to stimulate economic growth and contribute to the overall development of the community by generating job opportunities. Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa aims to provide the backbone infrastructure necessary for businesses to thrive in the digitally transformed business environment.

The installation of the Mauritius Telecom T3 subsea cable by Liquid Intelligent Technologies marks another significant milestone in their commitment to bridging the digital divide. The enhanced connectivity will not only improve communication between Mauritius and South Africa but also empower businesses and foster economic growth in the region.