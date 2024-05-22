GoNetspeed Connects Ludlow With Fiber, Starts Infrastructure Rollout in Utica



Fiber internet provider in the US, GoNetspeed, announced the launch of Fiber internet service for residents and businesses throughout the Town of Ludlow in Massachusetts. The company also announced the commencement of construction to bring fiber internet throughout Utica in New York.

Fiber Internet Expansion

GoNetspeed said its fully funded USD 4.8 million investment will connect more than 4,800 premises throughout Ludlow to fiber internet service with access to symmetrical upload and download speeds. Likewise, the company has funded a USD 60 million investment in Utica for fiber rollout, GoNetspeed announced on Tuesday.

Commenting on the launch of the service, GoNetspeed said, "We are committed to bringing our service to residents in Western and Central Massachusetts, many of whom have lacked provider choice and access to high-speed fiber internet for far too long."

Deployment Schedule

As construction expands throughout Utica, GoNetspeed expects the first customers to be eligible for service installation as early as the summer of 2024, with construction expected to be completed by the winter of 2025. With this deployment, more than 38,000 homes and businesses throughout Utica will have the opportunity to experience GoNetspeed's symmetrical fiber internet speeds, the official release said.

Fiber Internet Access

"With access to 100 percent fiber internet, Utica and surrounding areas will gain access to a modern infrastructure that is designed to adapt to the growing need for more bandwidth and faster speeds," GoNetspeed added.

The company said it is accelerating the expansion of fiber networks throughout nine states, including Massachusetts and New York. Currently, Cheektowaga, Depew, Geneva, Newark, Palmyra, Seneca Falls, Waterloo, and several more communities throughout New York have access to GoNetspeed's service.