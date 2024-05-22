GoNetspeed Connects Ludlow With Fiber, Starts Infrastructure Rollout in Utica

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

GoNetspeed expands its fiber internet service to Ludlow, Massachusetts, and launches infrastructure rollout in Utica, New York, promising symmetrical upload and download speeds for thousands of homes and businesses.

Highlights

  • GoNetspeed extends fiber internet service to Ludlow, MA, and initiates infrastructure development in Utica, NY.
  • Over 4,800 premises in Ludlow to gain access to symmetrical fiber internet speeds.
  • Utica investment of USD 60 million aims to connect more than 38,000 homes and businesses.

Follow Us

GoNetspeed Connects Ludlow With Fiber, Starts Infrastructure Rollout in Utica
Fiber internet provider in the US, GoNetspeed, announced the launch of Fiber internet service for residents and businesses throughout the Town of Ludlow in Massachusetts. The company also announced the commencement of construction to bring fiber internet throughout Utica in New York.

Also Read: Kinetic Boosts Fiber Installation Quality With Resi-Plow Method




Fiber Internet Expansion

GoNetspeed said its fully funded USD 4.8 million investment will connect more than 4,800 premises throughout Ludlow to fiber internet service with access to symmetrical upload and download speeds. Likewise, the company has funded a USD 60 million investment in Utica for fiber rollout, GoNetspeed announced on Tuesday.

Commenting on the launch of the service, GoNetspeed said, "We are committed to bringing our service to residents in Western and Central Massachusetts, many of whom have lacked provider choice and access to high-speed fiber internet for far too long."

Deployment Schedule

As construction expands throughout Utica, GoNetspeed expects the first customers to be eligible for service installation as early as the summer of 2024, with construction expected to be completed by the winter of 2025. With this deployment, more than 38,000 homes and businesses throughout Utica will have the opportunity to experience GoNetspeed's symmetrical fiber internet speeds, the official release said.

Also Read: GoNetspeed Launches 100 Percent Fiber Internet in Manchester, Connecticut

Fiber Internet Access

"With access to 100 percent fiber internet, Utica and surrounding areas will gain access to a modern infrastructure that is designed to adapt to the growing need for more bandwidth and faster speeds," GoNetspeed added.

The company said it is accelerating the expansion of fiber networks throughout nine states, including Massachusetts and New York. Currently, Cheektowaga, Depew, Geneva, Newark, Palmyra, Seneca Falls, Waterloo, and several more communities throughout New York have access to GoNetspeed's service.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Yeah.. and a day before it was 99 percent 4G coverage. Not much to say when they spent lakhs of…

Indian Telcos Quality of Services a Concern for Government: Report

Shivraj Roy :

Concern just as elections are going on? “Oh our people have slow 4g due to nsa 4g oh my god…

Indian Telcos Quality of Services a Concern for Government: Report

Faraz :

In Newtown, BSNL don't even have wireline here. Only Airtel, Jio and Tata play are providing broadband service. Once you…

BSNL Kolkata Achieves 60,000 FTTH Customers Milestone

Rupesh :

We aren't poor. By looking at this number stop jumping to conclusions. This is only for Kolkata circle and only…

BSNL Kolkata Achieves 60,000 FTTH Customers Milestone

TheAndroidFreak :

Kolkata doesn't have too much options. Alliance rules over there.

BSNL Kolkata Achieves 60,000 FTTH Customers Milestone

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments