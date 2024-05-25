Prime Data Centers Announces Plans for 40 MW Madrid Facility



Hyperscale and wholesale data center provider Prime Data Centers announced this week plans to develop a 26,000 square-meter data center in Madrid, Spain. The company has secured 7.6 acres in Alcobendas with plans to develop a facility that will be able to deliver over 40 megawatts of critical power. Prime Madrid will be developed according to customer demand and will address hyperscale cloud and artificial intelligence power density requirements, the company said in an official release.

Expansion Plans in Madrid

Prime said it selected Madrid for its latest expansion because of the market's hyperscale demand base, which represented an estimated 74 percent of the 2023 take-up across self-build and colocation data centers. Prime Madrid will be located at Calle de la Pedriza 1, Alcobendas, in immediate proximity to local Internet Exchange Points for customer network optimisation.

Location and Market Demand

"With forty-four megawatts of take-up in 2023, power challenges limiting FLAPD markets, and information governance mandating in-country data center presence, it is clear that Madrid is poised for strong growth over the foreseeable future," commented Prime Data Centers. "Alcobendas is an ideal location for Prime's first data center in Madrid, with an established ecosystem that offers easy access to fiber and experienced, skilled labor."

Additionally, Prime noted that Madrid's central location serves a large population base while acting as the primary network relay point for coastal regions and Portugal.

Global Development Strategy

Prime said its plan for developing data centers with a combined power capacity exceeding 3 gigawatts now includes 22 owned and optioned locations across the United States and Europe, with recent announcements including a capacity of nearly 500 megawatts in Denmark, Phoenix, and Chicago. The company also anticipates opening its partially pre-leased Los Angeles data center in October 2024.