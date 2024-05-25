JioCinema Premium Yearly Plan Launched at Affordable Price

JioCinema Premium has a 12-month plan on offer now which is available at Rs 299 only. This is an introductory price, and after one year, the price will increase to Rs 599.

Highlights

  • Viacom18-owned JioCinema introduced monthly plans at discounted rates of Rs 29 and Rs 89 a few weeks back.
  • The Rs 29 plan is for one month, but it allows content to be played on a single device only.
  • The Rs 89 plan will allow content to be played on up to 4 devices.

Viacom18-owned JioCinema introduced monthly plans at discounted rates of Rs 29 and Rs 89 a few weeks back. Now, a new yearly plan has been added. The Rs 29 plan is for one month, but it allows content to be played on a single device only. However, the Rs 89 plan will allow content to be played on up to 4 devices. It will also have a validity of one month only. But now, an affordable yearly plan has also been launched for users. This plan will allow users to watch all the premium content on up to four devices for one year. Here are the details.




JioCinema Premium Annual Plan

JioCinema Premium has a 12-month plan on offer now which is available at Rs 299 only. This is an introductory price, and after one year, the price will increase to Rs 599. Even the Rs 599 price makes the platform more affordable than many other OTT (over-the-top) platforms available in India. Especially at a time when popular shows such as Big Boss OTT are making their return from June 2024.

The JioCinema Premium subscription was earlier priced at Rs 1499 per year. The company has decided to cut the subscription cost down for users so that more people can enjoy the premium content available on the platform.

With the premium subscription, users will be able to access premium content such as Oppenheimer and Barbie, popular HBO titles such as Game of Thrones, House of the Dragons, and more. It will also be ad-free streaming for premium customers, as opposed to ad-included streaming for users who are accessing the free version of the platform.

The subscription plans are now up on the website and the mobile app. Interested users can purchase the subscription and enjoy all that JioCinema Premium has to offer.

