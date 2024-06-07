Rogers Expands 5G Services Across Eastern Ontario

The announcement, part of the EORN Cell Gap Project, aims to improve and expand cellular services in rural areas of Eastern Ontario, benefiting residents, businesses, and visitors alike, Rogers said.

Highlights

  • Rogers Communications partners with EORN to extend 5G mobile services in Eastern Ontario.
  • Expansion includes 42 new cell towers and upgrades to 4 existing sites, benefiting 21 communities.
  • Enhanced broadband services empower Canadians and boost public safety efforts.

Rogers Expands 5G Services Across Eastern Ontario
Canadian telecommunications provider Rogers Communications, in partnership with the Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN), has announced the expansion of its 5G mobile services across Eastern Ontario. The announcement, part of the EORN Cell Gap Project, aims to improve and expand cellular services in rural areas of Eastern Ontario, benefiting residents, businesses, and visitors alike, Rogers said in a statement.

Also Read: Rogers Starts Next Phase of 5G Expansion in TTC Subway Tunnels




Network Expansion Details

The expansion includes the completion of forty-two new cell towers and upgrades to four existing sites, providing Rogers 5G mobile services to 21 communities in the region. This development not only enhances communication but also improves public safety and navigation along rural and remote roadways, Rogers added.

Government Support

The EORN Cell Gap Project is a CAD 300 million public-private partnership to improve and expand cellular services across rural Eastern Ontario. Funding for the project comes from federal and provincial governments, as well as municipal contributions.

Through this partnership, Rogers Communications is building approximately 332 new telecommunications cell towers consisting of newly built and co-located sites, which are sites shared with other providers. Additionally, 312 existing sites will be upgraded in Eastern Ontario.

Also Read: Rogers Partners With CableLabs to Advance 5G and 10G Network Technology

Future Plans and Impact

Rogers noted that to date, 309 sites have already been upgraded and 100 new cell towers have been completed, and the company, along with community partners, is working to accelerate tower construction, with ongoing plans for several new towers.

According to the official release, from 2010 to 2014, EORN helped to enhance broadband access for nearly 90 per cent of eastern Ontario through a CAD 175 million public-private partnership. By the end of the project, 423,000 homes and businesses were able to access services of up to 10 Mbps download.

