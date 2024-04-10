Rogers Partners With CableLabs to Advance 5G and 10G Network Technology

The collaboration will see the establishment of a CableLabs North location in Calgary at Rogers' Barlow campus.

Highlights

  • CableLabs North established for global collaboration at Rogers' Barlow campus.
  • Focus on enhancing 5G capabilities using cable infrastructure.
  • Rollout of 10G promises multi-gigabit speeds with reliability.

Canadian telecommunications company Rogers Communications is collaborating with CableLabs to develop industry-leading network technology. The collaboration will see the establishment of a "CableLabs North" location in Calgary at Rogers' Barlow campus, which will bring together global industry partners and Rogers technologists to collaborate on network technology solutions, Rogers said on Tuesday.

Also Read: Rogers and Shaw Extend 5G Network in Western Canada




Advancing 5G and 10G Rollout

"Together, the teams will develop new innovative applications and provide customers seamless connections in and out of the home or workplace," the release says. CableLabs North will develop technology to deliver 5G using cable network infrastructure to bring customers even faster speeds and more capacity.

Other areas of focus for Rogers include its rollout of 10G, the cable internet technology that will bring multi-gigabit speeds up to 10 times faster than today with enhanced reliability and ultra-low latency, Rogers said.

Also Read: Rogers Activates 5G Coverage on Highway 16 in British Columbia

Rogers said, "CableLabs North will be on the forefront of innovation, bringing together the best and brightest minds from around the world to collaborate on the future of network technology and deliver a more seamless experience to Canadians."

CableLabs, with over 30 years of experience, has developed technology and over 800 patents that help deliver faster speeds and more reliability on cable networks. Rogers said this announcement is part of its commitment to bring global innovation and the best networks to Canadians.

Also Read: Rogers Completes First 5G Network Slicing Trial in Canada

Rogers recently celebrated its first-anniversary post-merger with Shaw, bringing together what the company claims is Canada's largest 5G network with a national coast-to-coast wireline company, providing fibre-powered internet available to over 60 percent of Canadian households.

