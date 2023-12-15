Rogers and Lynk Claim Canada’s First Satellite-to-Mobile Phone Call



Rogers and Lynk Global on Thursday claimed the successful completion of Canada's first satellite-to-mobile phone call using Samsung S22 smartphones. According to the official release, the call took place in Heart's Content, the site where over 150 years ago, the world's first transatlantic telegraph cable was laid, connecting Canada and Ireland. The two companies not only demonstrated the capabilities of satellite-to-mobile communication but also conducted tests on SMS, data, and emergency alerting services.

Technology Compatibility and Accessibility

"We're bringing coverage to Canada's most remote areas to improve public safety and to connect communities that aren't connected today," said Rogers. "We're proud to work with Lynk to bring Canadians the very latest global technology that will give them access to 911 and wireless services."

According to Rogers, the technology used in the phone call is compatible with existing smartphones, such as the Samsung S22, leveraging Lynk's low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites and the national wireless spectrum of Rogers. This compatibility ensures that users do not need to install custom apps or hardware that is not yet available.

Reportedly, the phone call was made between Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, and a member of the Newfoundland and Labrador Search and Rescue Association. Additionally, both SMS texting and emergency alerting services were put to the test during this pioneering demonstration.

Future Plans for Satellite-to-Mobile Technology

Rogers plans to launch satellite-to-mobile phone technology in 2024. The rollout will commence with SMS texting, mass notifications, and machine-to-machine AI applications, followed by the expansion of the service to include voice and data services.

"This new technology will deliver wireless services to the country's most remote wilderness, national parks and rural highways," said Rogers.

Rogers also noted that the company continues to invest in expanding wireless coverage along Canada's remote highways and delivering the largest and most reliable 5G network, now covering over 2,200 communities.