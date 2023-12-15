Airtel Xstream Play Subscription: How Many OTT Platforms You Get

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Airtel Xstream Play aggregates top OTT platforms like SonyLIV, ErosNow, Disney+ Hotstar, and more into one seamless experience. Discover plans, costs, and how to unlock this ultimate entertainment hub.

Highlights

  • Access multiple OTT platforms with one subscription.
  • Plans starting from Rs 149, with free trials & bundled options.
  • njoy live TV channels, original content, and exclusive partnerships.

Follow Us

Airtel Xstream Play Subscription: How Many OTT Platforms You Get

Airtel Xstream Play is the OTT (over-the-top) service of Bharti Airtel. It is meant for customers who are looking for a platform that aggregates OTT services into one viewing area. In simple words, with an Airtel Xstream Play subscription, you will be able to get access to several OTT platforms under a single platform of Xstream Play. There are multiple plans you can purchase that come with an Xstream Play subscription. Today, we will explain to you what you get with the Xstream Play subscription and how much it will cost you.

Read More - Airtel is Bundling Xstream Play and Disney+ Hotstar Super at a Decent Price

Airtel Xstream Play: What OTT Platforms Do You Get with the Subscription?

With the Airtel Xstream Play, users get SonyLIV, ErosNow, LionsgatePlay, Ultra, ManoramaMax, HoiChoi, Epic ON, ShemarooMe, Divo, Dollywood, Nammaflix, Klikk. ShortsTV, Docubay, HungamaPlay, Social Swag & Chaupal with Airtel Xstream Play.

The content of all these platforms will be available under a single login. Further, you can watch content on two devices at the same time. Let's check out the plans and their costs now.

Read More - Airtel Xstream Play Crosses 5 Million Paid Subscriber Milestone Mark

Airtel Xstream Play: Plans and Cost

The Airtel Xstream Play is available in different validities. Firstly, there's the Rs 149 plan which comes for 30 days and then there's the Rs 1499 plan comes with 365 days. Then there's also the Rs 199 plan for 1 month which comes with Disney+ Hotstar and Airtel Xstream Play.

You can even get Airtel Xstream Play for free if you get a DTH (Direct-to-Home) connection from Airtel Digital TV. For a cost of Rs 2,000, Airtel will give you a DTH connection as well as a free one-year subscription to Xstream Play. It is also included in the Airtel Black plans which start from Rs 998 per month.

You can download the Xstream Play app from the Play Store as well as the App Store. It is also available for TVs.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

But why? It has been proven since forever that Mobile frequencies don’t interfere with Aircraft Radio communications still DGCA acts…

5G in Indian Airports: Telcos Propose a Low Powered Radio,…

Rupesh :

No benefit of these plans or extra validity. Jio already giving 23 days extra and best class services along with…

BSNL Yearly Plan Rs 2,999 Offers Extra Validity: Check Details

pratulk09 :

They are covering cities but have pockets within cities where there is no AirFiber coverage. I made a payment for…

Jio AirFiber Now Present in 500+ Cities and 25 States

shivraj roy :

Just like MINT mobile ,Orange etc in the USA? You mean we need more telecos which tie up with existing…

Telecom Sector of India to Get More Reforms: Report

Saket :

that name is none other than TATA GROUP

BSNL Subscriber Base Over the Last Decade

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments