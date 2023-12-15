Airtel Xstream Play Subscription: How Many OTT Platforms You Get

Airtel Xstream Play is the OTT (over-the-top) service of Bharti Airtel. It is meant for customers who are looking for a platform that aggregates OTT services into one viewing area. In simple words, with an Airtel Xstream Play subscription, you will be able to get access to several OTT platforms under a single platform of Xstream Play. There are multiple plans you can purchase that come with an Xstream Play subscription. Today, we will explain to you what you get with the Xstream Play subscription and how much it will cost you.

Read More - Airtel is Bundling Xstream Play and Disney+ Hotstar Super at a Decent Price

Airtel Xstream Play: What OTT Platforms Do You Get with the Subscription?

With the Airtel Xstream Play, users get SonyLIV, ErosNow, LionsgatePlay, Ultra, ManoramaMax, HoiChoi, Epic ON, ShemarooMe, Divo, Dollywood, Nammaflix, Klikk. ShortsTV, Docubay, HungamaPlay, Social Swag & Chaupal with Airtel Xstream Play.

The content of all these platforms will be available under a single login. Further, you can watch content on two devices at the same time. Let's check out the plans and their costs now.

Read More - Airtel Xstream Play Crosses 5 Million Paid Subscriber Milestone Mark

Airtel Xstream Play: Plans and Cost

The Airtel Xstream Play is available in different validities. Firstly, there's the Rs 149 plan which comes for 30 days and then there's the Rs 1499 plan comes with 365 days. Then there's also the Rs 199 plan for 1 month which comes with Disney+ Hotstar and Airtel Xstream Play.

You can even get Airtel Xstream Play for free if you get a DTH (Direct-to-Home) connection from Airtel Digital TV. For a cost of Rs 2,000, Airtel will give you a DTH connection as well as a free one-year subscription to Xstream Play. It is also included in the Airtel Black plans which start from Rs 998 per month.

You can download the Xstream Play app from the Play Store as well as the App Store. It is also available for TVs.