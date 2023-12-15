Wisper Internet Reaches 600,000 US Midwest Locations With ngFWA Technology

Wisper Internet, a US rural internet service provider (ISP), and Tarana, a provider of next-gen fixed wireless access (ngFWA) broadband technology, announced the successful upgrade to their network this week. This enhancement is now reportedly delivering high-speed internet, reaching speeds of up to 400 Mbps, to rural and underserved communities across a vast 9,500 square miles in the US Midwest.

Expansion and Deployment

According to the official release, Wisper, the first US service provider to embrace Tarana's ngFWA in 2021, has rapidly expanded its deployment. Currently, 310 Tarana-equipped towers provide reliable high-speed internet, with plans to add an additional 180 towers by 2024.

"While the deployment began as a Connect America Fund (CAF) 2 project, Wisper Internet noted, "This network is a catalyst for delivering fiber-class broadband to far more people than just the 80,000 CAF2 locations we set out to cover. When we're done next year, we will have passed a total of 1.2 million homes."

Cost-Efficiency with ngFWA Technology

Notably, the ngFWA technology allows for a streamlined approach, with Wisper's full build requiring 300 fewer towers than the original plan, resulting in significant annual savings of almost USD 5 million in operating expenses.

"No other wireless solution has ever allowed us to scale like this, and the cost is far lower than what it would take to reach all these areas with fiber," said Wisper.

Whisper said the impact of this technological advancement is not just strategic but also for end-users on upgraded ngFWA networks. Residents who have been waiting for quality broadband can now experience over 200 Mbps through Tarana technology.

Overcoming challenges like obstructed line of sight (LoS), users can seamlessly connect multiple devices simultaneously, marking a transformative shift in their online experience. Whisper noted that other providers could only manage to deliver her 1.5 Mbps service in these areas.

Wisper and Tarana

Wisper is a rural internet service provider for residents of Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas, Indiana, and Illinois. Headquartered in Milpitas, California, Tarana, through its next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology, serves over 200 operators in 21 countries.