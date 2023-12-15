WRC Allocates 6 GHz Spectrum for Telcos, Addressing India’s Connectivity Goals

After a long discussion, WRC has decided that 100 MHz of spectrum in the 6 GHz band would be for IMT services. This is a big development for the Indian telecom operators as they have a limited amount of frequencies in the 3.3-3.67 GHz band range.

Highlights

  • The WRC has opened up 100 MHz of spectrum in the 6 GHz band for IMT (international mobile telecommunications) services across the world.
  • The 6 GHz band has been identified as the last set of airwaves for the telecom operators using which they can roll out cost-effective 5G.
  • Frequency bands above 6 GHz are very high in wavelength and would require a denser infra (meaning more investment from the telcos) to serve customers.

The World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC) has opened up 100 MHz of spectrum in the 6 GHz band for IMT (international mobile telecommunications) services across the world. The 6 GHz band has been identified as the last set of airwaves for the telecom operators using which they can roll out cost-effective 5G. Frequency bands above 6 GHz are very high in wavelength and would require a denser infra (meaning more investment from the telcos) to serve customers.

After a long discussion, WRC has decided that 100 MHz of spectrum in the 6 GHz band would be for IMT services. This is a big development for the Indian telecom operators as they have a limited amount of frequencies in the 3.3-3.67 GHz band range. COAI (Cellular Operators Association of India) and GSM Association (GSMA) have voiced their opinion on offering 6 GHz band spectrum to the telcos for 5G rollout.

According to a PTI report, IAFI, an ITU (International Telecommunication Union) recognised body, said in statement, "The World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 (WRC-23), ITU's premier event, which is held every four years and is meeting in Dubai, UAE, reached a historic agreement to open a new spectrum band for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT), the ITU name for 4G, 5G and 6G mobile technologies."

ITU APT Foundation of India has said that the frequency band 7025-7125 (100 MHz) will be immediately available for India as well as other countries in Asia.

Tech companies in India and around the globe that wanted the 6 GHz spectrum band to be delicensed for offering Wi-Fi services would certainly be disappointed with the development. Since many countries have supported the use of the 6 GHz spectrum for 5G communication services, an ecosystem of technology is expected to be built around that shortly.

